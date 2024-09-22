The Land Grab: Weaponizing Nature - Margaret Byfield, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey - you MUST watch this because private property is under attack. In this interview Catherine Austin-Fitts, Margaret Byfield, Polly Tommey and Carolyn Betts discuss the 30X30 land grab, NACs, Sustains Act and Natural Capital Accounting. Of course private property has been under attack for decades but now they are serious - The EO that Margaret talks about is unconstitutional. People have to understand that the President has authority over the Executive branch of government ONLY. And EOs issued by the executive pertain to only the employees of the Executive branch and can only direct employees of the Executive branch in order to implement laws passed by Congress. And EVERY President violates this 99% of the time. 1 hr. VIDEO

UN votes 124-14 to strip Israel of right to self-defense in Gaza, West Bank - although the US voted against this UN against Israel we all know it was only a move to avoid the devastating blow to the Harris/Walz campaign. The US is hell bent on destroying Russia (for its oil/gas and other resources) and Israel as well. Although they show a NO vote from the US you know in a back room there was a deal cut. The UN is a threat to the world and must be ended and should have been shut down years ago - ARTICLE

Guilty: Arizona admits nearly 100,000 non-citizens are on voter rolls - oh sure this was all a big mistake, right? No it was not a mistake - the mistake was that they got caught - ARTICLE

UPDATE…..the court in Arizona voted to allow those ballots to remain in the system.

Immigration As A Weapon Of Revolutionary Terror - and eventually many of the residents of these small communities will be offered large sums of money to sell their homes and they will sell, move out and the community will become totally controlled by these illegals that are not here to assimilate but to take over and in a few decades they will succeed. Interviews with residents in Springfield have already witnessed EBT cards with $12K and EBT cash with $35K at the super market checkout. We have examples of the same amounts on EBT cards here in Tennessee too. Some are driving $100,000 cars. Where are they getting this money? How are they paying cash for houses in Springfield? Is this the country you want to leave to your children. You don’t have to like Trump. You don’t even have to vote for “Trump.” Vote for America and for your children’s future. And then get about the business of turning off your TV and get engaged. ARTICLE

Yes, Commie Kamala Will Confiscate Your AR - understand folks that an AR is not a military weapon. AR does not stand for Assault Rifle. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.) She also said when running for President in 2019 that she will invoke a MANDATORY gun buy back program. So was she lying then or lying now. My money says she is lying now.

