Every month Catherine Austin-Fitts conducts a live ZOOM and they are always full of great information. Her next ZOOM is today at 2pm ET. Below is the link to register if you wish to join her.

As more businesses move toward cashless operations, and digital payment systems become increasingly common, states have an important role to play in ensuring that Americans continue to have the freedom to use cash.

Join Solari on Thursday, July 30, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Eastern for our next Solari Monthly Briefing, The Growing Importance of State Support for Cash.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BmkGucxAQiKpzxm4qP5KCA#/registration

During this month’s briefing, the speakers will discuss why cash remains essential to financial freedom, recent legislative successes, and practical strategies for protecting cash through state policy.

Susan Luschas – Building a Grassroots Cash Movement

Susan Luschas, founder of Team Cash, will share how a grassroots movement can help strengthen public awareness and encourage the continued use of cash. She will discuss Team Cash’s efforts to promote the use of cash, South Dakota’s successful legislation ensuring that school sporting events accept cash, and the lessons learned from that legislative campaign. Susan will also share practical ideas for how individuals can help preserve cash in their own communities.

Representative Heather Scott – A Legislative Success Story

Idaho Representative Heather Scott will discuss the legislation she championed requiring state agencies, including state-funded universities, to accept cash. She will explain how the bill came together, the challenges encountered along the way, and what other states can learn from Idaho’s success.

Audience Q&A

The briefing will conclude with audience questions and discussion. Whether you’re a legislator, policy advocate, business owner, or concerned citizen, this is an opportunity to hear directly from leaders working to preserve Americans’ ability to use cash and to ask questions about how these efforts can be replicated in your own state.

We hope you’ll join us for this important conversation.

EXC: Fauci Secretly Joined an mRNA Vaccine Startup. Then It Landed Millions in Government Grants and a Billion-Dollar Buyout. - by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE

Rand Paul has Fauci’s lawyer removed from the hearing. This is the same lawyer that defended Bob Menendez of NJ and things did not turn out so well for good old Bob. Fauci’s lawyer refused to follow protocol and was constantly interrupting the proceedings and Rand Paul threw him out. Now lets hope Rand does the right thing and hold Fauci in contempt of court. You CANNOT plead the 5th in a Senate hearing. He was not being charged with a crime. Read the article below from Lex Greene - VIDEO

Fauci Takes the 5th by Lex Greene - because the federal government is either playing dumb or they are dumb when it comes to pardons and the 5th they cannot protect him from the states and THANKFULLY the Florida AG has stepped up to press charges against Fauci and lets hope other states join Florid. Fauci is responsible for deaths in all 50 states and across the entire world. He isn’t the only one but he is who they put out in front. Rand Paul is also looking into contempt charges - ARTICLE

The Contempt Vote They Scheduled Before Fauci Left the Hearing Room - ARTICLE

80% of ‘Squad’ Members Moved Money to ‘Squad-Husbands’ - these people do not know how to be honest. It almost seems like being dishonest is a prerequisite for being a Democrat - ARTICLE

As some of you may have heard, the Mayor of NYC communist Mamdani is opening subsidized grocery stores in NYC. Says they will sell food for 30% less than what you would pay in a regular super market. Well if one were to look at past history this does not work out so well. So I asked AI some questions, if not interested in all the details (you should be) just skip to QUESTION #4:

QUESTION #1: what cities or states in the US have tried government owned super markets?

ANSWER #1: The United States has experimented with government-owned or government-supported grocery stores in various states and cities, with outcomes ranging from long-term federal success to mixed municipal results.

Federal Precedent

Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA): The most sustained and successful model, operating 178 stores in the U.S. and 57 abroad. These stores serve military families with subsidized goods, leveraging federal negotiating power and taxpayer subsidies for labor to offer prices 25–30% below conventional markets.

Small-Town Municipal Experiments Several small towns have directly owned and operated grocery stores to combat food deserts, often with financial struggles:

Kansas: St. Paul: The St. Paul Supermarket has operated successfully as a municipally owned business since 2013, attributed to strong community buy-in. Erie: The city bought Stub’s Market (renamed Erie Market ) in 2020 to prevent closure. It struggled with operations and costs, and by 2024, the city leased it to a private operator.

Florida: Baldwin: The town purchased the local grocery in 2019 to address its status as a food desert. The Baldwin Market operated until March 2024 , when it closed due to an inability to break even.

Illinois: Cairo: The Rise Community Market opened in 2023 but faced severe financial struggles, averaging less than half the sales needed to break even in its first half of operation. Venice: Received state grants to build a grocery store, planning to own the building and lease it to private investors.

Wisconsin: Madison: Plans are underway to open its first city-owned grocery store in a food desert on the South Side, operated by Maurer’s Urban Market .

Georgia: Atlanta: Opened the Azalea Fresh Market in September 2025 in partnership with Savi Provisions . The city contributed $3.5 million to the $5.4 million project to address food insecurity in Downtown Atlanta.



Major City Initiatives

New York City: Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani proposed a pilot program for one city-owned grocery store in each of the five boroughs. In 2026, $70 million was allocated for five pilot stores, with initial locations in East Harlem (La Marqueta) and Hunts Point, Bronx .

Chicago: Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to open multiple city-run markets throughout the city, moving forward after a feasibility study deemed the model “necessary, feasible and implementable.”

Key Challenges Municipal stores often struggle with procurement scale, competitive pricing, and operating expertise. Success typically depends on low-cost wholesale access, community engagement, and public-private partnerships rather than direct competition with large private chains.

QUESTION #2: What model is Mamdani using for government owned food markets in NYC?

ANSWER #2: Mayor Zohran Mamdani is utilizing a public-private partnership (THIS IS FASCISM…comment is mine) model for the N.Y.C. Groceries initiative, distinct from fully government-operated stores.

Operational Structure

The model separates asset ownership from daily management to maximize efficiency and minimize costs:

City Responsibilities: The city, through the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), provides the land (prioritizing city-owned sites), covers rent and property taxes , and funds the initial construction and build-out using the allocated $70 million capital budget. The city also sets the mission, pricing standards, and store design.

Private Operator Responsibilities: Experienced private grocery firms are selected via a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) to handle day-to-day operations, including staffing, merchandising, product sourcing, and inventory management. These operators do not pay rent or property taxes, a saving passed directly to consumers.

Pricing and Product Strategy

The core mechanism for affordability involves significant subsidies on essential items:

30% Discount: A “core basket” of goods—including all fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, and roughly 20 pantry staple categories—will be sold at 30% below typical retail prices .

Price Stability: Prices for these core items are locked in monthly to prevent weekly fluctuations.

Private Labeling: The plan includes launching an “N.Y.C. Groceries” private label brand to further compete with national brands on price.

Revenue Limitations: To avoid direct competition with local bodegas on high-margin goods, these municipal stores will not sell alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or hot prepared food.

Implementation Timeline

First Location: The inaugural store is scheduled to open by the end of 2027 at The Peninsula in Hunts Point, Bronx .

Second Location: A second store is planned for La Marqueta in East Harlem , expected to open by 2029.

Expansion: The goal is to have one store in each of the five boroughs open by the end of Mayor Mamdani’s first term (2029).

QUESTION #3: Can the city afford the projected long-term subsidies? Not included in the answer below is the affect this will have on the many small privately operated bodegas in NYC.

ANSWER #3: Based on current fiscal projections and independent analyses, the city likely cannot afford the projected long-term subsidies for the N.Y.C. Groceries program without significant trade-offs or new revenue sources.

The Fiscal Gap

Projected Deficits: While Mayor Zohran Mamdani balanced the immediate budget, the New York State Comptroller projects the city’s budget gap could reach $10 billion in FY 2027 and grow to $13.6 billion by FY 2029 .

Operating Costs vs. Capital: The allocated $70 million covers only construction (capital costs). It does not cover ongoing operations. Estimates suggest each store requires an annual operating subsidy of approximately $4 million .

Scale of Subsidy Needed: To achieve the promised impact and economy of scale, a report by Community Food Advocates estimates the city would eventually need 20 stores, requiring an annual operating subsidy of $385 million. Even with just the planned five stores, the annual cost (~$20 million) creates a recurring burden in a deficit environment.

Economic Viability Concerns

Loss Per Dollar: Economists, including those at the Heritage Foundation, estimate that selling goods at 30% below retail means the city loses at least 28 cents on every dollar of sales, as standard grocery margins (1–3%) cannot absorb such a discount.

Opportunity Costs: Critics argue the city forfeits potential revenue by not renting city-owned properties to private operators who would pay rent and taxes.

Taxpayer Burden: Without a dedicated revenue stream, these subsidies must be covered by general funds, potentially leading to higher taxes or cuts to other services like sanitation, education, or public safety.

Alternative Perspectives

Social Service Argument: Proponents argue the cost should be viewed as a necessary social service expenditure, similar to public libraries or parks, justified by the reduction in food insecurity for the 40% of families struggling to afford food.

Efficiency Hope: The administration bets that the public-private model (city owns assets, private firm operates) will minimize losses compared to fully government-run models, though no large-scale urban precedent exists to guarantee this.

Ultimately, the program’s financial sustainability depends on the city’s political willingness to prioritize food subsidies over other budgetary demands during a period of projected structural deficits.

QUESTION #4: At the end of the day does this proposition have any real long term chance of success?

ANSWER #4: At the end of the day, the long-term chance of success for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposition is low without permanent, substantial subsidies, and even then, it faces significant structural hurdles.

The Verdict: High Risk of Failure or Dependency

Most economic analyses and historical precedents suggest the model is financially unsustainable as a standalone business and highly vulnerable to political shifts.

The “Illusion” of Savings: Experts like E.J. Antoni (Heritage Foundation) and Adam Lehodey (Manhattan Institute) argue the 30% discount is an “illusion” because the savings are not generated by efficiency but by shifting costs from the checkout counter to the taxpayer . With grocery margins at only 1–3% , a 30% discount guarantees a massive operating loss that must be covered annually by the city budget.

Historical Precedent: The failure rate for municipal grocery stores in North America is estimated to exceed 50% . Recent cases in Baldwin, FL (closed 2024) and Erie, KS (privatized 2024) demonstrate that even with rent-free buildings, cities struggle to compete with private chains on price and logistics, often closing within 5–7 years due to mounting deficits.

Fiscal Reality: With NYC projecting budget deficits up to $13.6 billion by 2029 and facing potential federal funding cuts (e.g., SNAP administrative matching), finding a recurring $20–$385 million annually for grocery subsidies will require cutting other services or raising taxes, making the program politically fragile.

Conditions for Survival

The program could only succeed long-term if:

Treated as a Permanent Utility: The city accepts perpetual losses as a necessary social service cost, similar to the federal Defense Commissary Agency, which survives only due to a captive audience and guaranteed federal appropriations. Avoids Market Cannibalization: It manages to coexist without driving local bodegas out of business, which would ironically reduce overall food access if the city stores later fail. Political Will Persists: Future administrations remain committed to funding the subsidies despite competing fiscal crises, a rarity in municipal politics.

Without these conditions, the most likely outcome is a cycle of initial popularity followed by financial strain, leading to either closure or a forced lease to private operators, replicating the pattern seen in smaller towns.

THE END

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