Ex-Top Official Catherine Austin Fitts: The Trump Administration's Road to the Future - a very good interview with Catherine Austin-Fitts. She shares some personal information I had never heard before - 46 min. VIDEO

The FACTS about man made climate change scam in order to depopulate and control humanity - Fear is their strongest weapon of control. Don’t be driven by fear. Let truth be your guide and stand up to lies that are all about destruction - CO2 is the foundation of life…….it is not rocket science folks…..lower or rid the earth of CO2 destroys ALL life. - 1 min. VIDEO

I am worried about the bird flu caper. Here is some ammo to fight back: a USDA spreadsheet on 1188 farms that depopulated 100 million chickens, ducks and turkeys using a variety of cruel measures by Dr. Meryl Nass - believe me this is ALL about disrupting the food supply - franken food coming up dictated by the government - after all we cannot let people starve even though we are guilty of causing the starvation - ARTICLE

I just found the slides I was looking for on inhumane culling - SLIDES

Waste-Fraud-Abuse - this would actually be funny if it weren’t true - VIDEO

Thiel-Linked HHS Nominee Threatens MAHA Ambitions with Biotech Stance -Peter Thiel is not a good guy but it sadly appears that Trump has brought him into the nest - Jim O’Neil nominated to be the 2nd in control at HHS is totally in conflict with RFK Jr. MAHA - O’Neil is everything we don’t want in HHS - by Whitney Webb - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share