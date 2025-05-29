Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
8hEdited

Here is a good link to register for the Constitutional Sheriff Training for Citizens......https://events.mamacat.org/constitutional-sheriff-training-for-citizens

Just your information over top of my information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
10h

WHAT IF? Lex Greene’s article is thought-provoking. I especially resonate with:

4. What if parents still raised their kids, instead of letting the government, schools and children raise parents?

5. What if a college degree meant you had a career beyond flipping burgers at McDonalds or stocking shelves at Walmart?

In today’s society, parents believe education is the key to success for their children. As a life-long educator of adults, I can readily attest that formal education is but ONE small aspect of preparing young people for life.

Raising a child properly starts with PARENTS who have a Biblical World View, Godly Values, and enough love for their child to pass on THOSE immeasurably valuable characteristics. A child who grows up respecting God and exhibiting Christian values will be successful wherever they are.

There is far more value in a young person learning to behave in a Godly manner, to pray and seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to read their Bible daily, than learning math or science. In fact, in every case in which the Christian disciple encounters topics such as Math, Science, Language, Biology, Art, etc., it is God’s intelligence and wisdom that shines through, eclipsing man’s.

If you’re an atheist, you can take your own path, but as the content of Greene’s article suggests, THAT’S OUR PROBLEM. My 45 years of educating adults have proven exactly that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Bracken and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture