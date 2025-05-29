Catherine Austin Fitts: The mRNA Injections Serve as a Platform for Installing "Operating Systems" in People's Bodies - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are 3 videos - 2 are short and one is the full interview with Catherine which is 2 hr. 34 min.)

Do you know what a Constitutional Sheriff is? Do you REALLY know the duties and authority of the Sheriff? Does your Sheriff know his/her duties and authority? You might be surprised to find out that citizens as well as Sheriffs have no idea the true power and authority of the local Sheriff. My guess is the “powers to be” don’t want us to know the true role of the Sheriff. Please join Danny Blitz (TN Citizens for State Sovereignty County Leader for White County, TN) and other Americans on the Constitutional Sheriff (your Sheriff is welcome too). This course will be moderated by Danny Blitz but it is the KrisAnne Hall course for the Constitutional Sheriff. INFO/REGISTRATION

Scientific Elite RISES – Ike’s FEARS Come True - ARTICLE/VIDEO (13 min.)

Take Action: SUPPORT LEGISLATION TO WITHDRAW U.S. PERMANENTLY FROM THE W.H.O. - If you have not yet signed this petition from the Sovereignty Coalition PLEASE sign today and PLEASE share - if we do not get legislation passed to make the EI permanent law the next President can easily repeal President Trump’s EO to withdraw the US from the WHO and to refuse to support the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Agreement (Treaty) PETITION

What If? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Jon Lovett ADMITS Cover-Up – Biden’s Health in SPOTLIGHT - they wanted him to win for the same reason they stole the 2020 election….they wanted a brain dead person in office so Obama and his treasonous buddies could continue to the destruction of America that Obama started. Biden was not fit to be President from the day he decided to run but he is what the left wanted in the White House - So who is going to pay for this deception? ARTICLE

Let me quickly clarify what happened re the Pandemic Treaty, as there is much confusion about it. - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share