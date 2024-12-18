

Top Expert Sounds Alarm: '70% of Parents Poisoned Their Children with Covid Vaccines' - What happens? All bloody hell will break out. They have known for decades that vaccines are not safe or effective but they were more interested in profits and payoffs than the lives of people. 3 min. VIDEO

USNC Confirms MISSING Radioactive Material, Is This Why DRONES Are LURKING? | Elijah Schaffer - 14 min. VIDEO

Trump, SoftBank CEO announce $100 billion investment to create 100,000 U.S. jobs - Trump seems to have convinced the Japanese business man to make the investment $2 B - This is a good presentation by President Trump who also exposes some of the stuff the Biden administration is doing to thwart President Trump’s agenda. - VIDEO

NATO Head Says "Wartime Mindset" Needed; Redirect "Pensions, Health, Social Security" To Military Spending - time for the US get out of NATO. Like everything that may have started with good intentions eventually they all go south - ARTICLE (there are several very sort videos in the article)

New Jersey - 2024 Election Compendium by Capt. Seth Keshel - ARTICLE

Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral College - This is just another scheme by the left to steal future elections. Anyone that is against the Electoral College has no clue why it was created and the mechanism that insures every state has a voice in the results of the election. If it were to be abolished elections would be won or lost from only a handful of states IE mostly blue states. Catching on folks? Do not fall for yet another scheme that most Americans do not understand. But believe me the left never does anything to improve election integrity for the people only for those on the left to insure they are in power. Just look at California. Their system is so rigged in order to insure a Democrat majority in their state and local government. BUT lets not forget they cannot change the Constitution with a bill. To change the Constitution they must invoke the amendment process and it will never fly once the American people understand the purpose of the Electoral College and how it protects all voices not just the large blue state elites. - ARTICLE

