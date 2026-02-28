Catherine Fitts: Epstein, CIA Black Budget, the Control Grid, and the Banks’ Role in War - Tucker Carlson interviews the great Catherine Austin Fitts - this interview was one of her best. VIDEO

HERE is a link to the book she wrote that was never published in hardback that she mentioned in the interview.

HERE is a link to a series she wrote on the same subject

Glyphosate producer Bayer runs the White House. - ARTICLE

MAHA PUSHBACK: Thomas Massie And RFK Jr. Call Out President Trump’s Recent Executive Order On Glyphosate - ARTICLE

Why Kennedy Is Right About Glyphosate - not sure if I buy any of this but you decide. I don’t think anyone expected to end the glyphosate issue overnight. But there is no sign they are even considering a conversion away from this poison. One thing I DO KNOW giving them a liability shield which will allow their products to kill people is NOT ACCEPTABLE under any circumstance. ARTICLE

Hep B Vaccination Rates for Newborns Plummet — as Debate Heats Up - people are waking up to the stupidity and evil of the HEP B vaccination for newborn LIE. ARTICLE

Thune CAN Pass the Save Act by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

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