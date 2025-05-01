The great Catherine Austin-Fitts sits down with Tucker Carlson - 1 hr. 49 min. VIDEO

The WHO Pandemic Treaty: A Dire Threat to Australian Health and Freedom - what is covered in this article speaks of Australia but understand every country that is a member state of the WHO will be affected in the exact same way. They will again attempt to push this evil treaty (and it is a treaty no matter how much they deny that it is) in May 2025. Many Americans are sitting back thinking that because Trump sent a letter withdrawing the US from the WHO leaves us out of the treachery of the WHO. This is not true. The withdrawal will not be final until January 22, 2026 and anything can happen between now and January 22, 2026. Trump has already stated that if the WHO decides to “behave itself” he would consider withdrawing his request to leave the WHO. There are several bills sitting in Congress that we need to encourage our federal legistors to pass. The SAVE Act which does not require any type of federal ID but does require that every voter submit proof of American citizenship. The bill is sponsored in the House by Rep. Chip Roy (HR22) and Sen. Mike Lee (S.128) Contact your US Rep. and Senators and let then know how important this legislation is to you. I have attached a copy of both bills. ARTICLE - this article will give you a lengthy explanation of how egregious this treaty is and the ramifications on every member state - understand many of the WHO member states are poor, socialist, marxist or communist so the threats to freedom are something they find hard to relate to……they just want the promised $ so they are eager to get it passed)

House Save Act Chip Roy 536KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Senate Save Act Mike Lee 609KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There is also HR401 “No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act” again sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy. This bill is short (7 lines) sweet and to the point. HR401

My question is WHY are these bills just sitting in Congress with no action. Exactly WHAT is Congress doing???

RFK Jr. Delivers Shock Statement In WH Meeting: HHS Had Become The "Principle Vector In This Country For Child Trafficking," Vowing To Find Some 300,000 Missing Children - I am not surprised at what he said but I am surprised that he actually said it right out loud. But of course we would expect nothing less from RFK Jr. Now I cannot wait until he delivers the data about how vaccines have been killing us for decades. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

US and Ukraine sign critical minerals and reconstruction deal - this deal rubs me wrong…..what about you??? Am I missing the big picture? - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share