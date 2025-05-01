Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1h

The link for the Catherine Austin Fitts-Tucker Carlson interview somehow dropped off my Substack so here is the link to the interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8pA2TDXtew

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture