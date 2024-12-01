CDC Caught Covering Up Heart Failure Surge’s Link to Covid ‘Vaccines’ - ARTICLE

Zelensky Suggests Ceding Land for Peace Deal if NATO Protects Majority of Ukraine - I think Ukraine smells the end of their blackmail scheme against the Biden family so now all of a sudden they are willing to talk and negotiate. ARTICLE

UK Lawmakers Vote in Favour of Legalising Assisted Suicide - Another attack on Christianity. Canada, now the UK will the US be next? Well with a society that puts no importance on the sanctity of life willing to snuff out the unborn like having a bowel movement is a society ready to accept killing off the “useless eaters.” This starts out only to help the terminally ill move on to meet their maker but God frowns against suicide. Like in Canada the UK plan will eventually be offering this service to anyone that wants to die, is poor and cannot pay their bills or the person in need of expensive care in order to live and is a financial burden. This is a slippery slope and Canada has proven where this will go. We already have 11 states in the US that approved of assisted suicide for the terminally ill. - ARTICLE

World Health Organization in 2020 stood AGAINST Remdesivir yet CDC, FDA, NIH etc. made it America's 'standard of care' & it killed people, blew up kidneys & livers, why did the FDA, Fauci, Hahn do this? WHO's expert panel on Remdesivir for Hospitalized patients with COVID-19, regardless of disease severity "We suggest against administering remdesivir in addition to standard care." - ARTICLE

The shocks that made me abandon the green movement - as you will learn the climax hoax/global warming lie/save the planet propaganda was created and promoted by the oil tycoons….why??? For no other reason than to move forward the one world global governance - ARTICLE

CDC Escalates Childhood Hyper-Vaccination Agenda for 2025 - remember in Tennessee we still have a religious vaccine exemption. If you live in a state that has an exemption USE IT. If you live in a state that does not MOVE. This vaccine situation is totally out of hand and to think no harm will come to our children is naive - giving vaccines to pregnant women……when I was pregnant I wasn’t allowed to take as much as an aspirin and that was sound medical advice - THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT information - ARTICLE

