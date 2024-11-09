CDC Planned Quarantine Camps, Nationwide/Jeffrey Tucker @ Brownstone Institute - Chilling - ARTICLE

Trump Announces Former Big Pharma Lobbyist to Run White House Staff - is she going to be loyal to Trump or big pharma? We just need to watch this very closely. ARTICLE

And from the other side…..time will tell which observation is close to the truth

The Ice Queen Cometh - ARTICLE

U.S. Defunded EcoHealth for Gain-of-Function Oversight Lapses Only to Waive It for 'Any Federal Agency' Conducting Deadly Pathogen Experiments: Bioweapons Wild West? Another pandemic around the corner? - ARTICLE

Entire climate narrative shown up as a sham by Science Mag (AAAS--the biggest scientist organization in the US) and the WaPo. How long till everyone finds out? very important article and a long video presentation - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 18 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share