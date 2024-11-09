CDC Planned Camps/Trump Announces Chief of Staff-Big Pharma Lobbyist/Gain of Function/The fake man made climate change
Saturday October 9, 2024 Truth Bomb
CDC Planned Quarantine Camps, Nationwide/Jeffrey Tucker @ Brownstone Institute - Chilling - ARTICLE
Trump Announces Former Big Pharma Lobbyist to Run White House Staff - is she going to be loyal to Trump or big pharma? We just need to watch this very closely. ARTICLE
And from the other side…..time will tell which observation is close to the truth
The Ice Queen Cometh - ARTICLE
U.S. Defunded EcoHealth for Gain-of-Function Oversight Lapses Only to Waive It for 'Any Federal Agency' Conducting Deadly Pathogen Experiments: Bioweapons Wild West? Another pandemic around the corner? - ARTICLE
Entire climate narrative shown up as a sham by Science Mag (AAAS--the biggest scientist organization in the US) and the WaPo. How long till everyone finds out? very important article and a long video presentation - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 18 min.)
MAGA:
It's kinda funny.....the same fire-spitting activated liberals who labeled every white man a menace to the planet have suddenly started using a few manners.
......I wonder why?
Re Wiles: Karen, thank you for alerting us to this uncomfortable possibility. As Tom Hagen said in The Godfather movie, “Mr. Corleone is a man who insists on hearing bad news immediately.”
We must all help you follow this most important thread for the coming months. Regardless, the issues are now OUT THERE bigtime, and awareness grows each day. Vast numbers of people don’t believe the mainstream anything anymore. Susie Wiles can’t corrupt the likes of you.