Trump Orders CDC To Cut ALL Ties With WHO Immediately; Large Numbers Of CDC Staff Head For Exits - ARTICLE

YUGE UPDATE: President Trump Asks, "How About Just No Tax, Period?" - ARTICLE

Trump Bans Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), But Synthetic CBDC May Be Worse…NEVER sign up for a digital ID or Real ID (Real ID is a voluntary system so keep your regular drivers license and get a passport) ARTICLE

Bill Gates, President Trump, mRNA, the children's poor health and no informed consent-they are all problematical. with Neil Oliver and Edward Dowd - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)

Vax/Unvax Study Finds Increased Child Vaccinations Raise Risks for Neurodevelopmental Delays - ARTICLE

SHORT but important CLIPS:

Doctor could have made $1.5 million if she gave the COVID jab to her patients - 1 min. VIDEO

Another short video about the CA fire that shows more and more everyday this fire was not an accident. 1 minute VIDEO

Dr. Malone says it out loud in testimony……mRNA is a gene therapy - 1 min. VIDEO

First recently release J6 hostage murdered during a routine traffic stop - 1 min. VIDEO

