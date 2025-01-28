CDC-Trump/Trump suggests we end income tax/Trump bans CBDC/Neil Oliver-Ed Dowd/Vax-Unvax study/Doc bribes/CA Fire
Tuesday January 28, 2025 Truth Bomb
Trump Orders CDC To Cut ALL Ties With WHO Immediately; Large Numbers Of CDC Staff Head For Exits - ARTICLE
YUGE UPDATE: President Trump Asks, "How About Just No Tax, Period?" - ARTICLE
Trump Bans Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), But Synthetic CBDC May Be Worse…NEVER sign up for a digital ID or Real ID (Real ID is a voluntary system so keep your regular drivers license and get a passport) ARTICLE
Bill Gates, President Trump, mRNA, the children's poor health and no informed consent-they are all problematical. with Neil Oliver and Edward Dowd - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)
Vax/Unvax Study Finds Increased Child Vaccinations Raise Risks for Neurodevelopmental Delays - ARTICLE
SHORT but important CLIPS:
Doctor could have made $1.5 million if she gave the COVID jab to her patients - 1 min. VIDEO
Another short video about the CA fire that shows more and more everyday this fire was not an accident. 1 minute VIDEO
Dr. Malone says it out loud in testimony……mRNA is a gene therapy - 1 min. VIDEO
First recently release J6 hostage murdered during a routine traffic stop - 1 min. VIDEO
It becomes very scary at about 30 min. We must prepare for a healthcare system run by AI, resembling a Minority Report-style healthcare based on what an AI-driven robot doctor determines our mental state predicts. And there seems not much we can do to stop this dreaded thing!
https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/ai-healthcare-and-the-end-of-freedom?
I haven't said it lately and apologize for having been remiss. Thank you Karen. You continue to provide critically important information.
I agree with Ed Dowd that the OWS tragedy and how mRNA is dealt with going forward will be determinative of the success or failure of DJT. IMO, everything else will ultimately take a second fiddle status to this issue.