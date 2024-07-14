TheyLied: Censorship - well it looks like Elon Musk will be the next one on the hit list. It is time to get the heck off of facebook, Instagram, TikTok. The only thing they will understand is when millions drop off these platforms. We survived without them for many decades and we survive without them today. These platforms are used to spy on people, gather data and brainwash people with lies - truth will not be found on these sites. ARTICLE

TheyLied: Cancer - believe me this is not just happening in New York state - ARTICLE

Watch! Putin’s Comments on Trump Saying He Will Stop the War in Ukraine. He Fears Trump and Dismisses Biden - Trump will end the war because it is a Biden/Obama America that started it and a Biden/Obama America that wants a war with Russia - And Trump will not put NATO in Ukraine as they have promised they would never do and this administration knew exactly what they were doing when they said they were going to let Ukraine join NATO. That was the dog whistle for Putin and they knew it but Putin is too smart for them. They expected him to start a WW and Putin ain’t playing their game. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Is Ukraine a model: Are the globalists attacking country by country to then "Build Back (for themselves) Better"? Or "Buy Back Cheaper"? by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE