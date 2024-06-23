Changing Men's Behavior/Lethal Injections/Pfizer/Disney (I said "no substack on Sunday but I got home earlier than I had thought)
Sunday June 23, 2024 Truth Bomb
Australian Premier Creates Ministry In Charge Of ‘Changing Men’s Behavior’ - the war on boys/men is getting into high gear. This is one reason why I send my great grandson to a private school who doesn’t play the “woke” game. If they cared so much about women how come they have no problem with men in women’s sports?? ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are 3 short ideos, 7 min., 6 min., 2 min.)
Government Contractor Exposes Planning of Profitable Lethal Injections - this is just a snippet from a much longer interview I shared on Thursday with Dr. David Martin - 5 min. VIDEO
Pfizer CEO says ‘anti-science disinfo’ could cause another HOLOCAUST, compares Pfizer and elite establishment to the Jews - sounds to me like Mr. Bourla is nervous and he should be. They are doing double time to shut down the truth. He says there will be another Holocaust and I guess he should know because he and his murdering buddies are going to see to it. I just do not know how these people sleep at night; how do they face their children? They are sociopaths that’s how. - ARTICLE
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: COVID Was a Rehearsal - remember this guy is a Veterinarian not a medical doctor - he also thinks if he tells a lie often enough it will become truth - ARTICLE/VIDEO (23 secs.)
Kansas AG Pfizer Lawsuit Will Stop CV19 Bioweapon Vax Industry – Karen Kingston - ARTICL/VIDEO (good interview - 51 min.)
Disney, the "Child Molester Program" & the FBI: The Sex Ed Conspiracy - THE FINAL CHAPTER (PART 6) - find another place to take your kids - ARTICLE
‘Star Wars’ fans abandon ship as Disney+ brings on the ‘lesbian space witches’ - ARTICLE
Disney VP: 'They're not considering any white males' for hiring - parents need to show this guy what segment of the population is supporting them financially. Time to put them out of business - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Ministry of Truth...
Truth=Government Lies
Been telling folks for a long time... they use 1984 as a blueprint.
1984 is actually based on "the protocols of Zion".
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/quantum-fascism-george-orwell-revisited
Behavioral modification science
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/hacking-the-human
So that little whore wants to make sissies of of men... like Biden and trdeau...
Same like von der Lying.
And this is just the tip of the scumberg...
Trans Agenda
Lqblt++
Crt
BLM
Behind the scenes is a large amount of Hasbara Troll Government Stooges and "Influencers" working to Lie.
Behavioral Modification.
Every Politician deserves a good beating... 10 times a day.
“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.
There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented" has nothing to do with the "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors (or Carbon Oxide particles), does it"?
1) Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.
Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.
Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …
Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”
Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?
Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.
2) Weapons of Mass Destruction: Secondly there is the US Army Weapon which they are not telling anyone about, because it is a MILITARY SECRET. You don't want your enemy to know you can kill them with a 5G transmission, do you?
From Marc Giradots Substack post, those equate to:
50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca
40 billion LNPs for Moderna
and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer
Due to a lack of good manufacturing process checks, there maybe a variable amount of intact messenger RNA in each LNP , “… but even if we agree to only 1 (modRNA strand), and that each one produces 1000 spike protein (due to the persistence of N1-methyl pseudouridine), we are talking your body having to deal with a minimum 30 trillion pathogenic spike proteins2 in a few months time”
When you say: 50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca 40 billion LNPs for Moderna and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer I think there is a mistake by a factor of 1,000.
The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )
"It is my thought" that the carbon particles are inert and that only by 5G transmission can they be activated, when the Trillions of inert Carbon Particles are changed into Carbon Hydroxide, which are minature razors, too small to see without an Electron Microscope, which in turn chop up your insides and inside your Organs shutting them down and killing you, possibly over 4 days and the reason for your new MAC address:
Find your MAC address with Apple: BT Explorer. Android: Inpersona - or both with Bluetooth.
SO - those behind these vaccines can implement them whenever they like and there is nothing we can do to stop them, except publish these bio weapons, their intention and hold those behind them to ransom - if you do this, we will do that to you, because we know who you are and where you live.