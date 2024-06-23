Australian Premier Creates Ministry In Charge Of ‘Changing Men’s Behavior’ - the war on boys/men is getting into high gear. This is one reason why I send my great grandson to a private school who doesn’t play the “woke” game. If they cared so much about women how come they have no problem with men in women’s sports?? ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are 3 short ideos, 7 min., 6 min., 2 min.)

Government Contractor Exposes Planning of Profitable Lethal Injections - this is just a snippet from a much longer interview I shared on Thursday with Dr. David Martin - 5 min. VIDEO

Pfizer CEO says ‘anti-science disinfo’ could cause another HOLOCAUST, compares Pfizer and elite establishment to the Jews - sounds to me like Mr. Bourla is nervous and he should be. They are doing double time to shut down the truth. He says there will be another Holocaust and I guess he should know because he and his murdering buddies are going to see to it. I just do not know how these people sleep at night; how do they face their children? They are sociopaths that’s how. - ARTICLE

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: COVID Was a Rehearsal - remember this guy is a Veterinarian not a medical doctor - he also thinks if he tells a lie often enough it will become truth - ARTICLE/VIDEO (23 secs.)

Kansas AG Pfizer Lawsuit Will Stop CV19 Bioweapon Vax Industry – Karen Kingston - ARTICL/VIDEO (good interview - 51 min.)

Disney, the "Child Molester Program" & the FBI: The Sex Ed Conspiracy - THE FINAL CHAPTER (PART 6) - find another place to take your kids - ARTICLE

‘Star Wars’ fans abandon ship as Disney+ brings on the ‘lesbian space witches’ - ARTICLE

Disney VP: 'They're not considering any white males' for hiring - parents need to show this guy what segment of the population is supporting them financially. Time to put them out of business - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)

