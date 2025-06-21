Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Williams's avatar
Ruth Williams
2h

Ok found him under “Carnegie” it’s Alger Hiss, a communist who spoke of “the New Deal” & was involved with the founding of the UN toward the end of WWII

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ruth Williams's avatar
Ruth Williams
2h

Hi Karen. I have watched/ listened to the charlotte iserby interview several times but I can’t quite catch the name of the person she specifically names - about a third of the way through complete interview…sounds like Al juro? Do you have a transcript

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture