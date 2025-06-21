Early Charlotte Iserbyt - this wonderful woman worked her entire life to warn people about what was happening in our schools but free babysitting meant more than actually paying attention to what our kids were being taught or better yet not taught - May Charlotte RIP - This is just a snippet from a longer interview done many decades ago - VIDEO

Here is the entire interview if interested - it is well worth the time - 1 hr. VIDEO

FDA to Slash Drug Review Times to 'Weeks'—Building on COVID-Era Fast-Tracking Powers: JAMA - The purpose of long term trials is to be sure as much as they possibly can the long term effects. So basically they are now happy with making us their lab rats. Anyone that puts another vaccine in their body or the bodies of their children deserve what they get for being stupid and allowing fear to rule their decisions. Personally, I have no interest in being a lab rat - ARTICLE

Fine Print of NIH's Gain-of-Function Update Shows Dangerous Pathogen Research Still Allowed - ARTICLE

Lawmakers Target NJ Homeschoolers - even though NJ is a deep blue state the state was one of the most homeschool friendly states. The pretty much left things up to the parents but of course as I have said repeatedly under the guidance of the communist organization known as UNESCO the goal is to get EVERY child under the same indoctrination umbrella. There can be no outliers and the outliers are homeschool, private school and religious school students. For the latter 2 they are using voucher schemes that will eventually suck private and religious schools under the UNESCO umbrella and it was only a matter of time before they started the crunch on homeschool so it makes sense that NJ would now want to tighten up its control over home school. Lets pray HSLDA and NJ home school parents fight this to the bitter end…….ARTICLE

Five Studies Link Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvants to Asthma, Autism, and SIDS - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share