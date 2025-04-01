Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America - Just like so many people from our past….if only people would have listened. Ron Paul, John Taylor Gotto and Charlotte Iserbyt are just 3 examples. If we would have listened to these 2 people we would be looking at a completely different (better) country. This interview is with Charlotte Iserbyt. May she rest in peace. I spent many hours talking with her on the phone and had the pleasure of her company on several occasions. She was an awesome person and worked so hard to wake up parents about what was happening with education. This interview was done in 2012. - 1 hr. 16 min. VIDEO
Measles: more cases in Ontario since October than in the entire US but have you heard about it?! - ARTICLE
I will no longer vaccinate my children - ARTICLE
DOGE Reveals That Private Contractors Exploited the Federal Government - there obviously is ZERO oversight in our government. Is this incompetence or is it done on purpose and laced with kickbacks?? ARTICLE
MAHA bravely fights Big Soda. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE
BIG SODA: I get it; regular consumption of super-sweet beverages is not good for you.
WHO KNEW??
Who knew that smoking would be bad? Is anybody dumb enough to microwave their food in plastic containers?
I am super glad that MAHA is going after Rx institutions and cleaning up their acts. America needs better oversight there. But, do we need oversight on extremely obvious things like not eating Tide Pods?
One of the harshest traits of the Human Being is laziness. Every time we take an action, we try to remove a step before taking it again. That's why we have fast food that's not so good for you, and the 'Wegovy' diabetes drug to drop that pesky 80lbs you packed on during 25 years of drinking sugared sodas and eating fast food.
Common sense is not so common, is it?
If you ask me this was a pleasant (for the ruling class) side-effect of the feminism movement. Get mom out of the house working and get the kids into their indoctrination center much earlier and imprint them with the ghoulish post-modernist ideals we see today.