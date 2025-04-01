Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America - Just like so many people from our past….if only people would have listened. Ron Paul, John Taylor Gotto and Charlotte Iserbyt are just 3 examples. If we would have listened to these 2 people we would be looking at a completely different (better) country. This interview is with Charlotte Iserbyt. May she rest in peace. I spent many hours talking with her on the phone and had the pleasure of her company on several occasions. She was an awesome person and worked so hard to wake up parents about what was happening with education. This interview was done in 2012. - 1 hr. 16 min. VIDEO

Measles: more cases in Ontario since October than in the entire US but have you heard about it?! - ARTICLE

I will no longer vaccinate my children - ARTICLE

DOGE Reveals That Private Contractors Exploited the Federal Government - there obviously is ZERO oversight in our government. Is this incompetence or is it done on purpose and laced with kickbacks?? ARTICLE

MAHA bravely fights Big Soda. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share