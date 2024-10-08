Iran vs. USA vs. Israel: A powder keg for WWIII! - if you have friends or family members that are considering a vote for Harris/Walz let them know by doing so they are participating in the start of WWIII - It might already be too late but the Biden administration is nothing more than Obama’s 3rd term. Give him a 4th term and we are done including your friends and relatives that vote for Harris/Walz. They will not be spared. - ARTICLE

Sharyl Attkisson interviews President Trump - 23 min. VIDEO

Vindicating Trump - You need to buy this DVD or go see the movie - take your Harris loving friends and family members with you - WEBSITE

70th Anniversary of the first hurricane seeding experiment - and they have never stopped and today the art of creating, redirecting and increasing the force of a hurricane has been perfected. You can add volcanoes to that as well - Now just 30 days before the election they are brewing up another hurricane. By the time you get this substack it may have already hit Tampa, FL and who knows where else. They are going to keep pounding us until we cry uncle and give in to their lies of climate change. These events will also prevent many people in these states from voting. We are not dealing with humans. We are dealing with sociopaths and psychopaths - I call them the spawn of Satan - Thanks to AJ C - ARTICLE

Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare. Now What? - ARTICLE

All childhood vaccines can be claimed countermeasures and be covered by PREP Act by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

Policy Imperatives for Health Freedom - while I agree totally to all of the needed changes listed in this article we as well as the author of this article must understand the very people we are asking to make these changes are all making money off the suffering of the American people. They do not have the will to do anything suggested in this article because if they did they could have done it long ago but did nothing. Remember it is our Congress that passed all of these bills that allow big pharma to kill people. The answer is with WE THE PEOPLE. Get healthy. Lose weight, move, stay away from all fast and processed food, don’t drink, don’t smoke and stop looking to big pharma to help you because they are here to harm not help. There is no money in curing people or helping people be healthy. Taking care of your body and your health is YOUR job. Time to STARVE THE BEAST. ARTICLE

The laugh of the day - 20 secs. VIDEO

