Child Protective Services/Vaccines and autism/Newsom gets shot down/Lex Greene/Leo Hohmann/ BE SAFE THIS WEEKEND
Saturday, January 24, 2026
83% of Children Taken from Their Parents by Child Protective Services (CPS) Were Taken in Error - ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)(the 2 hr. documentary is also included)
CDC Quietly Rewrites Its Vaccine–Autism Guidance - ARTICLE
Newsom BARRED at Davos - LOVE IT!!! - ARTICLE
The generally quiet and layed back Bessent tells it like it is with Newsom - he later said that Newsom has a brain the size of a walnut - VIDEO
Resident vs. Citizen by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Why is Trump administration supporting Biden’s Orwellian mandatory kill switches on all new automobiles? by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE
Yes, WHY did they vote to OK the "kill switch" on autos? Who's bribing who?!?