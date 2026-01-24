83% of Children Taken from Their Parents by Child Protective Services (CPS) Were Taken in Error - ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)(the 2 hr. documentary is also included)

CDC Quietly Rewrites Its Vaccine–Autism Guidance - ARTICLE

Newsom BARRED at Davos - LOVE IT!!! - ARTICLE

The generally quiet and layed back Bessent tells it like it is with Newsom - he later said that Newsom has a brain the size of a walnut - VIDEO

Resident vs. Citizen by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Why is Trump administration supporting Biden’s Orwellian mandatory kill switches on all new automobiles? by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING