Four Studies Confirm Serious Health Risks Associated With Childhood Vaccination - this is why we need RFK Jr. as the head of HHS. Time to get the truth out to the public and believe me when it hits it will be an explosion heard around the world. This is why RFK Jr. is the nominee they fear more than any of the others - ARTICLE

'Drop Christianity and embrace the occult': State caught pushing anti-Christ beliefs on children - ARTICLE

Edward Dowd: "Stargate", A $500 Billion Initiative Announced by President Trump to Invest in AI, is Ultimately All Smoke and Mirrors - there is a link to a short snippet from and interview with Dowd but there is also a link to hear to full interview ARTICLE/VIDEO (snippet 2min.)(full interview 53 min.)

Making America Mexico Again? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Trump Prepares Executive Action to Dismantle a MAJOR Department - they will end up shuffling the deck chairs on the Dept. of Ed good ship titanic to make people think the federal government it out of education. Probably will see a reduction in fed interference but that will only last until Trump leaves the White House. The department was create to destroy education not improve it. They want a dumb population. Dumb people are easier to deceived and control. Student loans should not be moved to another agency they should be ended. College tuition is so high because they can charge whatever they want and the government writes the check. They need to get back to personal loans, work your way through college or parents get back to saving for college the day the child is born. When colleges compete (based on cost) the tuition will plummet and all the waste in our colleges today will either get trimmed or they will fold up - competition is how they keep tuition down. And that is how it was before the feds got involved - I am sure good old left wing, CRT, DEI Penny Schwinn (nominee for Deputy Sec. of Ed) did not agree to go to DC only to be out of job in the near future. ARTICLE

Tennessee U.S. Reps. Andy Ogles and Tim Burchett Cosponsor Bill to Terminate the Department of Education - ARTICLE

