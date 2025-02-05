Childhood vaccines/CA pushing anti-Christ beliefs on children/Ed Dowd/Lex Greene/US Dept. of Ed.
Wednesday February 5, 2025 Truth Bomb
Four Studies Confirm Serious Health Risks Associated With Childhood Vaccination - this is why we need RFK Jr. as the head of HHS. Time to get the truth out to the public and believe me when it hits it will be an explosion heard around the world. This is why RFK Jr. is the nominee they fear more than any of the others - ARTICLE
'Drop Christianity and embrace the occult': State caught pushing anti-Christ beliefs on children - ARTICLE
Edward Dowd: "Stargate", A $500 Billion Initiative Announced by President Trump to Invest in AI, is Ultimately All Smoke and Mirrors - there is a link to a short snippet from and interview with Dowd but there is also a link to hear to full interview ARTICLE/VIDEO (snippet 2min.)(full interview 53 min.)
Making America Mexico Again? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Trump Prepares Executive Action to Dismantle a MAJOR Department - they will end up shuffling the deck chairs on the Dept. of Ed good ship titanic to make people think the federal government it out of education. Probably will see a reduction in fed interference but that will only last until Trump leaves the White House. The department was create to destroy education not improve it. They want a dumb population. Dumb people are easier to deceived and control. Student loans should not be moved to another agency they should be ended. College tuition is so high because they can charge whatever they want and the government writes the check. They need to get back to personal loans, work your way through college or parents get back to saving for college the day the child is born. When colleges compete (based on cost) the tuition will plummet and all the waste in our colleges today will either get trimmed or they will fold up - competition is how they keep tuition down. And that is how it was before the feds got involved - I am sure good old left wing, CRT, DEI Penny Schwinn (nominee for Deputy Sec. of Ed) did not agree to go to DC only to be out of job in the near future. ARTICLE
Tennessee U.S. Reps. Andy Ogles and Tim Burchett Cosponsor Bill to Terminate the Department of Education - ARTICLE
IMMIGRATION: The economic impact of illegal immigration on taxpayers is catastrophic. - Ric Keller
A simple way to take measure of a country is to look at how many want in.. And how many want out. - Tony Blair
We want people to come into our country, but they have to come into our country legally and properly vetted and in a manner that serves the national interest! We`ve been living under outdated immigration rules from decades ago. - Donald Trump
In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself into us, he shall be treated exactly equally with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the man's becoming in very fact an American, and nothing but an American. - Theodore Roosevelt
Illegal immigration is a crisis for our country. It is an open door for drugs, criminals, and potential terrorists to enter our country. It is straining our economy, adding costs to our judicial, healthcare, and education systems. - Timothy Murphy
There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag...We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language...and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people. - Theodore Roosevelt
The question taxpayers keep asking is 'Why should we pay for services for those who have broken the law to get here?' They should not. Nor should they be forced to be the Health Maintenance Organization and School District of the world. This is evidenced in every poll I have seen, indicating that every ethnic group is opposed to illegal immigration and supports enforcement of the law. - Michael D. Antonovich
