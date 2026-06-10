Christine Cotton/AI/Catherine Austin Fitts/Home education under attack/Lex Greene/Needle free vaccine
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Christine Cotton’s Final Message. Prominent Biostatistician Who Courageously Confronted Pfizer. May Her Legacy Live - I don’t think the timing of her sudden illness was a coincidence or an accident - ARTICLE
CEO of major AI company calls for ‘global pause in AI development’ to address growing threat to humanity - ARTICLE
Catherine Austin Fitts: The Digital Surveillance State Big Tech Is Building Could Surpass China’s Social Credit System - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there is a short 2 min. 30 sec. clip and the full interview at the bottom is 1 hr. 21 min.)
Parents Must Now Seek CPS Approval to Homeschool as Liberal State Declares War - This is surely moving toward the complete ban on home education. The trick is to NEVER enroll you children in public school to begin with. But Common Core spelled it out. There could be no outliers. The outliers are private and home education. The vouchers were the scheme to suck private schools into the system (and they knew parents would jump at the money) and an eventual ban (or make it nearly impossible) on home education is how they will get rid of the home education outliers. The plan has always been to indoctrinate ALL children under the same system and it was never more obvious than when researching ESSA and Common Core. Of course our system of “education” (Prussian) has always been about controlling attitudes, beliefs and behaviors not real education. And CPS will get paid to restrict the number of approvals. What gives them the authority to decide who can and who cannot educate their own children. The last organization I would trust with my child’s welfare would be CPS. They get paid to destroy families. Parents need to file a class action lawsuit and take this all the way to the Supreme Court because this will not stop in Connecticut. Other states will surely follow Connecticut’s lead. - ARTICLE
No Evidence of Election Fraud? - Lex has outdone himself with this article - anyone that does not follow his Substack is missing out on a ton of truthful, researched facts - no media or political hype or propaganda…..just facts - ARTICLE
AI-Designed Needle-Free DNA COVID Vaccine Trial Records 148 Adverse Events Among Just 39 Vaccinated Participants: ‘Journal of Infection’ by Jon Fleetwood - anyone today that takes any injections (or now needle free vaccines) let alone participates in a “trial” needs to see a therapist - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Stop these monstrous data center boondoggles by any means necessary!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine! iaindavis.substack.com
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.