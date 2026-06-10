Christine Cotton’s Final Message. Prominent Biostatistician Who Courageously Confronted Pfizer. May Her Legacy Live - I don’t think the timing of her sudden illness was a coincidence or an accident - ARTICLE

CEO of major AI company calls for ‘global pause in AI development’ to address growing threat to humanity - ARTICLE

Catherine Austin Fitts: The Digital Surveillance State Big Tech Is Building Could Surpass China’s Social Credit System - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there is a short 2 min. 30 sec. clip and the full interview at the bottom is 1 hr. 21 min.)

Parents Must Now Seek CPS Approval to Homeschool as Liberal State Declares War - This is surely moving toward the complete ban on home education. The trick is to NEVER enroll you children in public school to begin with. But Common Core spelled it out. There could be no outliers. The outliers are private and home education. The vouchers were the scheme to suck private schools into the system (and they knew parents would jump at the money) and an eventual ban (or make it nearly impossible) on home education is how they will get rid of the home education outliers. The plan has always been to indoctrinate ALL children under the same system and it was never more obvious than when researching ESSA and Common Core. Of course our system of “education” (Prussian) has always been about controlling attitudes, beliefs and behaviors not real education. And CPS will get paid to restrict the number of approvals. What gives them the authority to decide who can and who cannot educate their own children. The last organization I would trust with my child’s welfare would be CPS. They get paid to destroy families. Parents need to file a class action lawsuit and take this all the way to the Supreme Court because this will not stop in Connecticut. Other states will surely follow Connecticut’s lead. - ARTICLE

No Evidence of Election Fraud? - Lex has outdone himself with this article - anyone that does not follow his Substack is missing out on a ton of truthful, researched facts - no media or political hype or propaganda…..just facts - ARTICLE

AI-Designed Needle-Free DNA COVID Vaccine Trial Records 148 Adverse Events Among Just 39 Vaccinated Participants: ‘Journal of Infection’ by Jon Fleetwood - anyone today that takes any injections (or now needle free vaccines) let alone participates in a “trial” needs to see a therapist - ARTICLE

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