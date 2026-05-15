CIA Whistleblower/They Are Not Immigrants/Jon Fleetwood/Islamic Holidays/TN Governor Race
Friday, May 15, 2026
Testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security chaired by Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Currently employed whistleblower in the CIA provides testimony on the cover-up regarding COVID origins - His testimony is a bombshell. I would not be surprised if Fauci is on a plane to another country. Of course the DOJ had its chance and they failed to take action. Now the statute of limitations have run out. I say we charge him with treason for sleeping with the enemy. There is no statute of limitations on treason. I don’t know about you but I am sick and tired of hearing all the reports on the fraud, spying, lies, cover-ups, treason, sedition etc. etc. with not one person actually being put in prison. Telling us what we the people already knew is not why we elected Trump. We want fast and speedy action to put those we KNOW are guilty of crimes arrested, put on trial and when found guilty put in prison - VIDEO
They are NOT Immigrants by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
NIH/NIAID-Funded Hantavirus Gain-of-Function Mutations Created ‘Highly Infectious’ Chimera in 2018 - Gee, now why would they do this? (note my sarcasm…we all know why) - ARTICLE
States Add Islamic Religious Holidays to Official Holiday Calendars - ARTICLE
For those of you that live in Tennessee you MUST learn the facts about the 3 candidates running for Governor on the Republican ticket. Tennessee is slowly being taken over by the left and we need to put the state back on the right track before it is too late. The answer is not Blackburn or Rose. It is a tried and true constitutional conservative that has a proven record. Representative Monty Hall has a 94% constitutional record reported on the Freedom Index. Blackburn has earned a 68% and Rose 73%. Those ratings speak volumes about who is the better candidate. But take some time and look/SHARE the information below. If you do not live in TN but have friends and/or relatives PLEASE SHARE this information. THANK YOU.
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
People are getting sick from food contaminated with RAT SHIT! There is no hanta virus! It is not contagious! People are also sick from already being injected with poisonous vaxxes!
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Monty Fritz