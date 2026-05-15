Testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security chaired by Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Currently employed whistleblower in the CIA provides testimony on the cover-up regarding COVID origins - His testimony is a bombshell. I would not be surprised if Fauci is on a plane to another country. Of course the DOJ had its chance and they failed to take action. Now the statute of limitations have run out. I say we charge him with treason for sleeping with the enemy. There is no statute of limitations on treason. I don’t know about you but I am sick and tired of hearing all the reports on the fraud, spying, lies, cover-ups, treason, sedition etc. etc. with not one person actually being put in prison. Telling us what we the people already knew is not why we elected Trump. We want fast and speedy action to put those we KNOW are guilty of crimes arrested, put on trial and when found guilty put in prison - VIDEO

They are NOT Immigrants by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

NIH/NIAID-Funded Hantavirus Gain-of-Function Mutations Created ‘Highly Infectious’ Chimera in 2018 - Gee, now why would they do this? (note my sarcasm…we all know why) - ARTICLE

States Add Islamic Religious Holidays to Official Holiday Calendars - ARTICLE

For those of you that live in Tennessee you MUST learn the facts about the 3 candidates running for Governor on the Republican ticket. Tennessee is slowly being taken over by the left and we need to put the state back on the right track before it is too late. The answer is not Blackburn or Rose. It is a tried and true constitutional conservative that has a proven record. Representative Monty Hall has a 94% constitutional record reported on the Freedom Index. Blackburn has earned a 68% and Rose 73%. Those ratings speak volumes about who is the better candidate. But take some time and look/SHARE the information below. If you do not live in TN but have friends and/or relatives PLEASE SHARE this information. THANK YOU.

Tn Governor Candidates 5 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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