Claire Stadtmueller lost her professional career as an opera singer because she stood up against tyranny. She has created a musical about fighting tyranny called: The End of Tyranny (July 11, 2026 at 3:30 pm at the Lighthouse Commons, 1365 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT.). The story behind why she created The End of Tyranny can be found HERE and it is a very interesting story. The live show can also be viewed over live stream. By attending in person or on live stream we help support those like you and me that have been in the same battles as Claire. Claire is a follower of this Substack.

Twenty instrumentalists and vocal soloists are traveling from six states to perform in this epic drama, born of the creator Claire Stadtmueller’s legislative work against weather modification, the excessive microwave radiation assaulting from the proliferation of cell towers, and violations of Constitutionally protected bodily sovereignty.

The End of Tyranny presents the drama between small globalist forces’ agenda to surveil and control humanity, and one woman, representing all who do not comply, who inspires awareness, and a rejection of the technocrats’ agenda.

Soprano Claire Stadtmueller has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, in Europe, and is joined by a cast of exceptional musicians.

The musical styles are varied: orchestral, Big Band, music theater, operatic.

Also featured on the program is the world premiere of “Waves in the Wind,” with lyrics by Paska and song by Stadtmueller, and the rock song “Rollback the Rollout” by Tahoe Al.

Tickets are available for both in-theater and livestream at: www.TheEndofTyranny.org

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