Ex Greenpeace: Patrick Moore on the climate agenda, CO2, Global warming, Net Zero, Fossil fuels - I think he exposed what most of us already know…….man made climate change is a depopulation agenda - 19 min. VIDEO

CO2 Is Achieving Global Greening: The Opposite of the Desertification Predicted by the IPCC! - ARTICLE/VIDEO (11 min.)

Scientists Engineer Chimeric Bird Flu Virus with Weaponized Traits in Alarming Gain-of-Function Study: 'Virology Journal' - ARTICLE

Scientist Who Promoted Hydroxychloroquine Named to Top Pandemic Prevention Post - ARTICLE

Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Trump's Transgender Military Ban - ARTICLE

'Bombshell': John Roberts slapped with lawsuit, accused of 'unconstitutional shadow agency' - a lawsuit??? Impeach him!! He should have been impeached a long time ago. SC Justices are not life appointments. They can be impeached for bad behavior and he and several others have displayed bad behavior on several occasions. Time for Congress to do their job. Make him an offer he cannot refuse. Step down or be impeached. ARTICLE

