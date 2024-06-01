Climate the Movie/Ukraine/Fenbendazole/COVID shot deaths/Resolutio declaring the UN-WEF-WHO terrorist organizations
Saturday June 1, 2024 Truth Bomb
"Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth", Debunks Global Warming & Net Zero Narratives - open your eyes……just like we were scammed with COVID in order to drive and agenda we are and have also been scammed by climate change in order to drive the same agenda- I shared this documentary before but felt it was important to share again for those that had signed up after I shared it or those that failed to watch the first time - 1 hr. 19 min. VIDEO
Biden admin greenlights Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia using U.S. weapons: It's now game on for WWIII - ARTICLE
FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER - at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed - ARTICLE
Bombshell: Vaccinated Deaths Recorded as Unvaccinated to Make Covid Shots Appear ‘Safe’ - ARTICLE
Cardiac Arrest Deaths Spike 1,236% from 2020 to 2023 in U.S. County Following COVID-19 Jab Campaign: Study - doctors will soon be pushing vaccines for all sorts of things and people need to be very cautious. Me? I will work to be healthy and take my chances. I think my chances of surviving without any of their injections is better than with them. That’s just me. ARTICLE
FDA to Skip Drug Approval Process for Bird Flu Vaccine: Dr. Peter Marks Confirms Agency Will Leverage Controversial 'Emergency Use Authorization' (EUA) Tactic as It Did with Deadly COVID Jab - here we go again - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
MANIPULATION: I worked as a leadership consultant from 1987 to 2000. Management teams had a favorite technique for controlling the masses. Leaders met behind closed doors and made plans and decisions. They would typically make the earth-shattering announcement late on a Friday, preferably before a holiday weekend.
This would send the shocked and worried employees slinking home to fret all weekend.
Now, if you know the "Stages of Grief: Denial, Anger, Depression, Bargaining and Acceptance," then you can guess that most of the first three stages were spent at home with family and friends. By the time the employees returned to work, they were generally exhausted, sad and numb. Most anything management suggested on Monday was met with minimal resistance.
Did you notice which day of the week on which Trump was convicted?
Never let a good "tell" pass your eyes without realizing there is a tyrant in charge of the nation.
It's as telling as the Liberals' who were overjoyed in response to the covid lockdowns, masking and distancing. That's a "tell" that lets you know a fraud when it's looking you in the face.
awesome elizabeth nickson piece today about natural asset bonds, the latest brandon admin stealth attack on private property and the ongoing agenda 21 rollout https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/the-wall-of-death-for-western-economies