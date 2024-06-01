"Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth", Debunks Global Warming & Net Zero Narratives - open your eyes……just like we were scammed with COVID in order to drive and agenda we are and have also been scammed by climate change in order to drive the same agenda- I shared this documentary before but felt it was important to share again for those that had signed up after I shared it or those that failed to watch the first time - 1 hr. 19 min. VIDEO

Biden admin greenlights Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia using U.S. weapons: It's now game on for WWIII - ARTICLE

FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER - at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed - ARTICLE

Bombshell: Vaccinated Deaths Recorded as Unvaccinated to Make Covid Shots Appear ‘Safe’ - ARTICLE

Cardiac Arrest Deaths Spike 1,236% from 2020 to 2023 in U.S. County Following COVID-19 Jab Campaign: Study - doctors will soon be pushing vaccines for all sorts of things and people need to be very cautious. Me? I will work to be healthy and take my chances. I think my chances of surviving without any of their injections is better than with them. That’s just me. ARTICLE

FDA to Skip Drug Approval Process for Bird Flu Vaccine: Dr. Peter Marks Confirms Agency Will Leverage Controversial 'Emergency Use Authorization' (EUA) Tactic as It Did with Deadly COVID Jab - here we go again - ARTICLE

