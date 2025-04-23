UNearthing the CO2 Pipeline - this documentary will be available for free for only the next 30 days. After that it will no longer be free. Make time to watch and share - 54 min. VIDEO

Are globalism's linchpins beginning to deteriorate? Klaus is OUT at the WEF. - ARTICLE

From “Eat the Bugs” to “Stop Drinking Water”: Klaus 2.0 Is Here - ARTICLE

Roger Stone Handicaps Who Will Be the Next Pope - I believe the only way you will see a conservative selected to be the next Pope is only if they saw a decrease in the collection plate because of Pope Francis - ARTICLE

CDC Bombshell Report on Autism Epidemic - The Matt Gaetz show welcomes Dr. Peter McCullough - 7 min. VIDEO

BREAKING: FDA to Remove Toxic Artificial Food Dyes from U.S. Food Supply and Medications - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

Most sobering video on Carney's vision for Canada. By 2040 according to PM government report people are so starving they hunt fish and forage on public lands - If Canadians vote for communist Carney they will get what they deserve for voting for this globalist ghoul. There is no reason for what is predicted in this report to happen in Canada or anywhere else. It is part of the depopulation plan. And they will convince people that the premature baby, the disabled vet, the elderly grandparents, the mentally ill are a drain on society and must be put out of their misery and the same society that thinks it is ok to murder the unborn will think this is perfectly acceptable. You see this is the real reason for abortion. It is to desensitize people against the sanctity of human life so they can eventually start picking off what they call “useless eaters.” Canada already offers many sick people euthanasia instead of medical care - ARTICLE/VIDEO

