CO2 Pipeline/CIA-MKUltra/Gender Affirming Care/Pfizer Jab/Maine Rep barred for standing against men in girls sports
Monday May 5, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
TheyLied: U.N.earthing the CO2 Pipeline - documentary - 54 min. VIDEO
CIA Behavior Control Experiments Focus of New Scholarly Collection - I guess the information about all the children they stole for these MK Ultra projects was destroyed in 1973 and is part of the puzzle but there are 2 child victims speaking out. Juliette Engel and Cathy O’Brien - I didn’t read all 20 papers (most are very short) but #12 peaked my interest. These were classified papers unclassified in December 2024 - The Gateway Pundit reported on this too. ARTICLE
Gateway Pundit: Newly Declassified Files Reveal How Americans, Including Unsuspecting Civilians, Drugged and Tortured in CIA’s Secret Mind Control Program MKUltra - ARTICLE
CIA Declassified More MKUltra Mind Control Program Documents - And this report gives an overview of the 20 reports in the collection - ARTICLE
I believe they use this program on people even today on a mass scale. In our schools, colleges, media, entertainment. It explains why so many people are doing things and thinking in ways that make no rational sense.
Gender-affirming care for minors under fire in sweeping US report - ARTICLE
New Florida brand differential study shows the Pfizer vaccine likely KILLED over 470,000 Americans - ARTICLE
Maine Rep. Laurel Libby barred from state House floor after opposing boys in girls’ sports - ME Rep. Libby also has legislation to repeal REAL ID - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
That Ladapo study is NUTS. They took out other vaccines. They took out the multi-jabbed. They took out old and sick. They took out people who had too much time between jabs. They removed all but the healthy who took only the two jab series perfectly…and still got almost 40% increased mortality. The reality is obviously gonna be MUCH higher. Devastating…and it will never be seen.
Thank you karen your daily rundown always has gems. I recently started watching The Ipcress Files mini series on Acorn. It came out in 2022.
I was too young to have read the book, which was published in 1962, or to see the movie with Michael Caine in 1965. In episode 5 MK-Ultra methods are detailed. The power of the cia to bury this for 80 years is astounding.