TheyLied: U.N.earthing the CO2 Pipeline - documentary - 54 min. VIDEO

CIA Behavior Control Experiments Focus of New Scholarly Collection - I guess the information about all the children they stole for these MK Ultra projects was destroyed in 1973 and is part of the puzzle but there are 2 child victims speaking out. Juliette Engel and Cathy O’Brien - I didn’t read all 20 papers (most are very short) but #12 peaked my interest. These were classified papers unclassified in December 2024 - The Gateway Pundit reported on this too. ARTICLE

Gateway Pundit: Newly Declassified Files Reveal How Americans, Including Unsuspecting Civilians, Drugged and Tortured in CIA’s Secret Mind Control Program MKUltra - ARTICLE

CIA Declassified More MKUltra Mind Control Program Documents - And this report gives an overview of the 20 reports in the collection - ARTICLE

I believe they use this program on people even today on a mass scale. In our schools, colleges, media, entertainment. It explains why so many people are doing things and thinking in ways that make no rational sense.

Gender-affirming care for minors under fire in sweeping US report - ARTICLE

New Florida brand differential study shows the Pfizer vaccine likely KILLED over 470,000 Americans - ARTICLE

Maine Rep. Laurel Libby barred from state House floor after opposing boys in girls’ sports - ME Rep. Libby also has legislation to repeal REAL ID - ARTICLE

