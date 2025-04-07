Globalists, Satanists, and Pedophiles - I had never heard of the guy (Col. Larry Kaifesh) doing this presentation so I looked him up and found him to be legit. He has been referred to as the Constitutional Colonel. Worth taking a listen. 1 hr. 32 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO (the presentation is 60 min. the rest is Q&A)

A review of the $2.2 TRILLION blown in the CARES Act - now where is DOGE on this one?? ARTICLE

British man’s body flown 3,700 miles to ‘deep freeze’ chamber for chance of reawakening - ARTICLE

Planned Parenthood's gift to kids: Sexually graphic coloring books - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.) just remember the earlier people start having sex the more abortion customers for Planned Parenthood…THAT is the REAL reason they exist. Just follow the MONEY.

State Dept. Shuts Down Country’s Entire Visa Program After They Refuse Deportees - Rubio should shut down ALL immigration from ALL countries until every illegal is removed from America. Then we need to scale back the immigration laws to what they once were. LIMITED. Had to have promise of a job and a sponsor and only people with skills to fill American jobs in which there were not enough Americans to fill…..In todays world I can never see a REAL situation in which they could not find an American to fill a job need (aside from seasonal work) or find an American willing to be trained. Immigration was never meant to be an open door to our country. Immigration was meant to benefit America. That is why immigration from the Middle East was banned at one time. It was well known they would not and could not ever assimilate to America culture and assimilation was also a requirement. It was US Senator Ted Kennedy that fought to have that changed and of course he was successful in convincing (?) his fellow Congressmen that people from the Middle East could and would assimilate. That was a lie then and it is a lie today. ARTICLE

Freedom-loving Scotsmen protested the National Museum's Pro-Globalism, Pro-Lockdown, Pro-W.H.O. exhibit - more and more countries are following the US lead to get out of the WHO - they will need 2/3 of the member states in June to vote in favor of the Pandemic Treaty and it is quite possible they will never reach that objective - ARTICLE

How MMR Adverse Events Led to Market Removal in Japan and Change from Mandatory to Elective Childhood Vaccine Schedule - Those that have followed me for years (even before Substack) is well aware that I have repeatedly talked about how the Japanese addressed their extremely high SIDS rate. Understand, healthy babies do not die for no reason. SIDS deaths are deaths with no apparent cause. Well I believe Japan proved that to be false many years ago. Today Japan has one of the lowest infant mortality rates of any industrialized country (while the US doesn’t even make the top 20) and it all started to decline after they made changes to their vaccine agenda. They no longer give the combined MMR shot. So glad someone of importance has finally talked about this. I felt like I have been screaming into the wind for years. What Japan proved is ignored here in the US. Gee, I wonder why??? Ya’ll know why. M O N E Y. ARTICLE

