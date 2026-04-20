Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
6d

WISDOM as applied to the 2nd Amendment:

In Mixed Martial Arts, there is a wise saying: "Power is the last thing to go."

This means that when you have exhausted all your best techniques, your backup plan fails, and you are completely exhausted, you are left with only brute strength.

This is why our founders protected our right to keep and bear arms.

Now, if only "We the people" are smart enough and 'American enough' to protect that right.

Americans refuse to believe that we have been in a religious war since the turn of the last century. Consider this quote from the Islamic Constitution enacted in Iran in 1979:

"With all hope that this century will witness the establishment of a universal holy government and the downfall of all others."

If you don't know that the #1 goal of every Muslim (even your "nice" neighbor) is the destruction of Israel and the USA, you are an idiot.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6d

If you have an hour to spare, check out the April 1986 Chornobyl disaster video; it shows how the Soviets perfected the playbook of state deception long before COVID-19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYY1yU8NY9U

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