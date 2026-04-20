California K-12 Curriculum Compares January 6 To KKK - ARTICLE

Catsup Soup with a side of Solar Panel, please! - my dear friend Karen Schoen does a great job covering several topics. Heed her warning about food shortage if you get nothing else out of this article - ARTICLE

Pope Leo Celebrates Christian Genocide in Algeria - this is how Muslims roll and they have their sites set on the big prize; the US. There is one big difference between the US and other countries. The people of America have the 2nd Amendment and the day the bleeding hearts in the US give up their guns believe me they will move in as they have been preparing to do since at least 1965. Many Americans have been brainwashed to think guns are bad but an armed population is what keeps tyrannical leaders and the Muslims from total control of our people. The day Americans give up their guns is the day this country will totally fall - ARTICLE

MAGA SUBVERTING MAHA: President Trump Nominates ‘Queen Of Vaccine Mandates’ To Lead The Centers For Disease Crimes (CDC) - What makes the author think that RFK Jr. does not support this decision? His statements say just the opposite. There comes a time when he needs to speak up even if it defies Trump and gets him fired. He needs to stand true to his convictions and as he has done for many years, he needs to be truthful to the American people. We are not stupid and we see what is taking place so RFK Jr. would truly lose nothing if he were fired and then spoke out about what is REALLY going on. Dr. Malone did just that and I don't even like or trust him but he did what RFK Jr. needs to do because he is allowing them to not only take down MAGA he will go down with MAGA and no one will ever stand by him or believe him again. ARTICLE

Trump announces new Iran talks but vows major attacks without deal - WHEN will Trump realize Iran cannot be trusted and they will violate any deal or promise they make??? Time to get in, get it done and get out. Stop the insanity of doing the same thing we have done for years expecting a different result. ARTICLE

Why Did the Government Lie About the COVID Vaccines? - Bottom line is our government agencies allowed people to die and suffer (and people will be dying and suffering for decades) from the COVID jab and all the other vaccines for MONEY. When do the hangings commence? We want these people to suffer just like they perpetrated the deaths and disability of many innocent people around the world. All of the children that have autism will be left in institutions when their parents pass away or perhaps by then the US will be pushing MAiD for these children when they no longer have parents to care for them. I AM FURIOUS and it is time Americans stood up and DEMANDED that people go to prison for what they have done. I cannot believe how Americans just sit back and accept what they are doing like business as usual. Fauci committed perjury. Not once but twice and he is living the life of luxury because of his crimes - ARTICLE

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