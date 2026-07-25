Which will it be?

A Close Encounter with a Communist Mind: The Disturbing Psyche of Revcom’s Leading Light sent to be by Christopher Wright from the Anticommunism Action Team (ACAT) and American Renaissance Network (ARN) (it would behoove you to take a look at Revcom - there is a link to Revcom in this article). You cannot effectively understand or fight an enemy you don’t understand. ARTICLE

If interested in following ACAT here is their X page

Link to Revcom (Revolutionary Communist Party, USA).

The Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America - DRAFT - when reading through this I see so many problems starting with the Legislative branch. The current US Constitution was created to keep the government small and limited with 18 delegated powers in which to make law (Art. 1 Sec. 8). It was also the DUTY of the people to keep the federal government in its constitutional lane and WE THE PEOPLE failed miserably. So who is really to blame here???This new Constitution has no such restriction. They can basically make laws about everything and anything they want. Just imagine this kind of power in the hands of Communists. State sovereignty no longer will exist. “The central Legislature shall also provide for the establishment of the appropriate governmental authority and administration in regions, localities, and other areas and institutions within the New Socialist Republic in North America,” All run by Communists!! And how will these new legislators get into office?? “The central Legislature shall be chosen by apportioned popular vote,” Popular vote will give more power to the larger states rendering smaller states with almost no say in who is part of this Communist Legislature and we all know communist countries steal elections all the time. Of course we are not much better. Perhaps they are perfecting the steal for when they perceive to take control. The most important thing for them will be to already have election fraud perfected to get the “right” people in the ruling class.

The Executive branch no longer has an elected President but an Executive Council chosen and controlled by the legislature - The economy…..”Within the overall framework of socialist economic development, in which state ownership and state planning predominate.” “In keeping with this orientation and with the predominance of state ownership and state planning in the development of the new socialist economy, one of the principal aims is to eliminate the ownership of private capital.” Does “you will own nothing and be happy” ring a bell? Have you ever heard of Universal Basic Income of course determine by this new communist government? “hiring of wage labor by owners of private capital, shall be prohibited” So who does the hiring? Think about that. It sounds like the creation of a cast system.

Education (indoctrination - my emphasis) “All education shall be public education (all the better to indoctirnate little communists), “provided for financially through the allocation of funds from the central government and other levels of government, under the overall direction of the Executive Council of the central government.” Like most communist countries your children will be educated to be loyal only to the party (not God or family) and training for work of course your course of work will be determined by your communist leaders. “One of the most important purposes of the educational system in the New Socialist Republic in North America is to enable students (and the people broadly) to learn deeply about the reality of, and the basis for, the oppression of whole peoples, and the domination and oppression of women, in the former imperialist USA.” Their view on the Environment gives rise in my mind to The Ideal Communist City (book) or as we know it 15-Minute Cities (prisons)/C40 - Armies will be used for the revolution. They are not above violence, in fact they feel it will be necessary, to accomplish their goal. Believe me they will use the revolutionary army against any person in our country that speaks out against them.

Enforcement of the law “The responsibility for the enforcement of the laws and the defense of the Constitution by the organs of public security resides with the Executive Council, with the overall and ultimate leadership of the Revolutionary Communist Party.” This is total TOP DOWN governance. Who are you going to complain too, who are you going to seek when an injustice has been served up to you? NO ONE, that’s who.

There will be a TOTALLY controlled media….no more alternative/conservative outlets….only media pushing the narrative of the communist party. “Revolutionary Communist Party may also maintain and establish media directly under its leadership, to propagate its full program and viewpoints,”

I hope my little over view will interest you enough to read this document. It is long but take it in pieces. Print it out and highlight the dangers you see. DRAFT

The other day I sent information on TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES I am re-sending just in case you missed. I sent it to educate. Ignore at your own peril.

Our government has the authority to shut down these organizations and arrest people but instead they do nothing but give speeches about how communism is taking over our country. Those in our government that sit back and do nothing are just as guilty as these people/organizations that are basically organizing the overthrow of our existing government and economy and they grow larger by the day like a cancer. There was a day when we actually had a committee on anti-American activities. That was back when they actually tried to shut down communism in America but Joe McCarthy was destroyed for his efforts and since then nothing has been done to stop what we see happening today. They infiltrated our schools and now we have at least 2 generations that have been indoctrinated…which is how communists turn a country into a communist country. Communism is not the only threat. Islam is also working to destroy our country. Their Mosques and Islamic schools teach their children pretty much the same garbage as the communists. US bad, must be destroyed. Capitalism and success oppression, must be destroyed. Loyalty only to the party/Mohammed, loyalty to God and family must be destroyed. Islam is not a religion is a political system and our elected do not have the courage to stand up and call it what it is and stop allowing them to use religion to conquer our country. IS THIS THE LIFE/FUTURE YOU WANT FOR YOUR CHILDREN AND YOUR GRANDCHILDREN?

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

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