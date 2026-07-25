Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3d

The link for ACAT X page was left off. HERE is the link to their X page https://x.com/wesowdiscontent

Reply
Share
Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3dEdited

I started working on a post after listening to Tucker interview Roger Waters a couple of days ago. I have so many irons in the fire I decided not to finish it. However, I had Gemini summarize the research I'd done, because it is relevant to your post...

Perched atop a $310 million fortune gained via Western Capitalism — wealth that would probably approach half a billion if not for four ugly, high-priced divorces — Roger Waters sitting down with Tucker Carlson to lecture the rest of us on the virtues of Soviet socialism is peak delusion. Remember, this is the same guy who wrote an opera about the French Revolution, screaming about wealth inequity and aristocrats.

The profound irony, of course, is that Waters is a modern member of the elite class, whose head would have rolled straight into the basket. It's hard to take seriously a person who loves sermonizing about 18th-century guillotines while clinging tightly to his own royal lifestyle.

The hypocrisy turns stomach-churning when a guy who is universally known as one of rock-and-roll history's most toxic, controlling bandmates — leaving a decades-long trail of bitter feuds, vicious lawsuits, and severed partnerships — looks straight into the camera and tells the world to "just be coined ------- just be coined" (It will make sense if you say it with your best British accent).

Kindness is remarkably easy to demand of geopolitical adversaries from one's mansions or yacht, but requires a daily, grueling practice in one's immediate sphere with spouses and colleagues; areas where history proves Waters completely fails. Meanwhile, Tucker just sits there nodding like a captured shill ("I agree with everything you're saying"), failing to refute Waters' sanitized whitewash of history that completely glosses over the tens of millions slaughtered by Stalin, and hundreds of millions who suffered brutally behind the Eastern Bloc's 'Iron Curtain'.

Watching two completely polarizing figures intersect like this is pure, unadulterated performance art, masking zero actual principle, leaving long-time fans shaking their heads at the sheer disconnect. In the same vein as Laura Ingraham's famous quip to LeBron, I'd say the same thing to Waters: shut up and play.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Bracken
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture