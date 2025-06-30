NYC’s Mayoral Candidate Zohran Kwame Mamdani: A Jew- and Hindu-Hating, CAIR-Approved Radical Who Wants to Rule America’s Largest City (Video) - this is what happens when you do not enforce assimilation and allow immigrants to bring their culture into a country especially cultures that are antithetical to everything we believe and stand for in America. We need to roll back the immigration clock to when immigration from the Middle East was not permitted and it was not permitted for the very reason of what we see in Europe and now America. - We need to insure that every immigrant has a job offer and a sponsor and can prove they are self sufficient. Our young people have been indoctrinated and parents were not paying attention and even when they were warned they chose to allow other people to raise their children - We are now seeing the true effects of the indoctrination that has taken place in our public schools. Communists know one thing and that is to change a country to communism you start in the schools. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several very short videos)

House Republican Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported - he also has violated the Communist Control Act of 1953 - so he has been in the US since the age of 7 but only became a citizen in 2018?? I would bet he only became of citizen in order to infiltrate our government and fulfill the commands of Allah to destroy the infidel - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Zohran Mamdani Is an Obama and Muslim Brotherhood Trojan Horse to Destroy NYC - 1 min. VIDEO

“Hiding” Noncitizen Voters? - ARTICLE

Constitutional Justice by Lex Greene - I highly recommend signing up for Lex’s free Substack. Although everyone of his articles is good and based in constitutional fact (original intent) I surely cannot share everyone. So you don’t miss his articles I hope you will sign up. I will continue to share his articles here on the TRUTH BOMB. ARTICLE

The Suppression Of Vaccine-Induced Infant Deaths (SIDS) By Public Health Agencies Across The World by Dr. Pierre Kory - Japan proved back in the 90’s that MMR was causing their high rate of SIDS. Japan has not given the MMR for many years and today their infant mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world - ARTICLE

17 Governors so far have signed a letter regarding the caveat in the BBB (Big Beautiful Bill) that forbids states to pass any regulation regarding AI for 10 years. A total violation of the Constitution. This letter was spear headed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders - LETTER

