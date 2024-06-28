VIDEO - CHD - Former Pfizer employee reveals contaminations in COVID-19 Vaccines (May 2024) - 37 min. VIDEO

RFK, Jr. Is Right: NATO Must Be Disbanded - like I have said several time; I fear my own country nuking America then blaming it on Russia more than I fear Russia droping a Nuke on America - UN/WEF/FBI/CIA/NATO all need to be shut down - ARTICLE

Is THIS the Shady Reason Joe Biden Keeps Refinancing His Home?! - Hmmmm very interesting - ARTICLE

Electing the Next Dictator: Ugly Truths You Won’t Hear from Trump or Biden - ARTICLE

Supreme Court rules 6-3 to not hear evidence in case involving critical First Amendment rights of all Americans - I do not see this as a defeat for free speech. Is the SC just as corrupt as everything in DC? Of course it is. So why do we depend on a court that rules unconstitutionally all of the time?? The SC is NOT the final arbiter of the Constitution and anyone that has studied the Federalist Papers and the writings of our founders knows the states and the people of the states are the final arbiters of the Constitution. We created the federal government. The created never rules over the creator. At the end of the day it is the states/people of the states that decide what is or is not constitutional. We win by removing ourselves from TikTok, FB, X and any other social media platform that is bought. I am not on FB or TikTok but I am on X (rarely) and that ends TODAY. GETTR, TRUTH SOCIAL, PARLER, CLOUTHUB I think are safe at this time. We win by putting the bought platforms OUT OF BUSINESS. If you want to save our freedom then you need to make some sacrifices. ARTICLE

Roe confesses on her death bed that she was paid to play her role. - the sad part is that the monsters that think nothing of murdering their unborn children will think what Roe did was perfectly ok. VIDEO

PLEASE TAKE ACTION ASAP. Every state has taken Inflation Reduction funds via the unconstitutional EPA to implement a state Climate Action Plan. Only 5 states cared enough about freedom and sovereignty to decline (Florida, Wyoming, Iowa, South Dakota, Kentucky). TAKE ACTION

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share