17 Goals Toward Enslavement: Exposing The Real Agendas Behind The 2030 Agenda - this agenda may be pushed by the WEF but it was created under the UN (UN Agenda 21) but now the WEF and the UN are partners so it figures, right? After you read this you will understand why I have said many times we must end all 501’s including the church - ARTICLE

Bird flu has been deliberately built up as an extremely dangerous threat to humans by Dr. Mery Nass - ARTICLE

COVID Jabbed Face 37% Reduced Life Expectancy and Higher All-Cause Death Risk Compared to Unjabbed: Journal 'Microorganisms' - ARTICLE

They’re Using Banks to Bring Everything Down – Whitney Webb 2024 Prediction - 13 min. VIDEO

The BMGF and the FDA: working together on biodefense and population control - ARTICLE

