We hear a lot about an Convention of the States (COS) but we don’t hear much about the other side of the discussion. In order to make a wise decision about almost anything we need to hear and understand both sides of an issue. Please join Robert Brown TONIGHT to hear the other side of the Article V/COS discussion. YOU MUST REGISTER. After you register you will sent a link for the webinar.

"Convention of States" What is it? How would it work? Is it wise?—these and so many other questions will be answered during this free webinar.

Speaker: Robert Brown

Topic: The Harsh Reality of a “Convention of States”

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 5pm PT/6pm MT/7pm CT/8pm ET

Webinar Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Nmkgm75TrWCS3yB_MBB8w

Webinar ID: 891 2662 6483

78 Million Can Do Anything They Want - this is a good article by Lex Greene but although he lays out the foundation and facts most Americans are not aware of when it comes to the Constitution he does not offer how we can fight federal overreach. It is not complicated. Here in TN we have legislation that creates 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification. Nullification is simply the act of refusing to comply with unconstitutional laws, mandates, EOs, treaties, rules, regulations, court OPININIONS etc. This law is needed because although nullification is constitutional and the rightful remedy to federal overreach our state legislators and AGs do not have the will to do their job as they swore to do when the took their oath of office. When there is no “will” this law will give the people the “way.” If you are from TN or if you know people in TN we need your/their support. Jump on board at my TN Citizens for State Sovereignty Substack. People from out of the state of TN are also welcome. Other states are welcome to take our legislation and use it in their state - TNCSS Here is the ARTICLE

HB0441/SB0479 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act (this legislation lays out the constitutional foundation in the first 8 sections of the bill and then describes the process) The Senate bill will be heard in committee withing the next 2 weeks and we will need help in sending email and making phone calls. If this bill passes in TN it will help other states do the same thing.

Ireland's murky Data-Center picture uncovered. - although this article is about Ireland it is relevant to the US and other countries. They will cut off resources to the people in order to power their lust for data, money and control. Kind of adds another element of why they need to depopulate and destroy farms and rural homesteads - In my state of TN (Memphis) they are building a MASSIVE AI (Larry Ellison) data center and the amount of energy needed to run that monster will be more than probably used in the entire state. I am told no cars allowed; so I guess people either have to walk, ride a bike or hitch hike to work ARTICLE

"Egg Prices are NOT by Accident" - VIDEO (13 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share