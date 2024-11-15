Breaking: Trump Taps RFK Jr. to Lead U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - It will be interesting to see who RFK Jr. brings on board. I have my ideas of who I would hate to see made part of the team (Malone) and have my ideas of who I would like to see brought on board. But I obviously have no say in the matter. LOL. ARTICLE

New Data Exposes the Corruption Behind the COVID Response - ARTICLE

FDA Greenlights New Bill Gates-Funded ARCT-2304 Self-Replicating samRNA 'Pandemic' H5N1 Bird Flu Jab - I wonder how many Benjamins he forked over to get this DANGEROUS injection approved?? We have been warned by many trusted experts that this injection is DANGEROUS. Take at your own risk. ANYTHING that Gates is involved in is all about profit and depopulation and we should run away as fast as we can. We stop the war on humanity by refusing to participate - The entire mRNA platform is not safe for humans and MUST be banned permanently - ARTICLE

Get Ready for the Republican Carbon Market by Whitney Webb - I generally put a lot of stock in Whitney Webb’s because her research is usually impeccable. I think we should not yet throw the baby out with the bath water but we DO need to stay alert and informed - ARTICLE

Donald Trumps plan to Terminate the US Relationship with the World Health Organization and Thwart their Efforts to Surrender our Sovereignty with the “Pandemic Treaty” - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Gas Deals at UN Climate Summit; Leader Touts Oil as “Gift of God” by Alex Newman - be sure to read, watch the short videos and click on the embedded links - FOLLOW THE MONEY folks because money and control is what this is all about. There is no war against fossil fuels. The war is against mobility and who will control the trillions that can be made off of our natural resources (of course we will never see any of that money) ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several short videos)

