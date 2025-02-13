Neil Oliver - BOMBSHELL Investigation REVEALS The Shocking Truth About COVID with Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova - a link to the Dossier is below the video - understand the deaths came from protocols and the jab not the fake COVID. Are you going to fall for it again with the fake bird flu?? - at the end of this interview Sasha talks about nullification - VERY IMPORTANT interview - 51 min. VIDEO

The Covid Dossier by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova

White House COVID Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx Came Directly from USAID - let’s not forget she openly admitted she lied to Trump - ARTICLE

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie Calls for FDA to Revoke Approval of COVID-19 Jabs 'Immediately' - We all need to pray that Massie pushes this to the limit ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min. 48 sec.)

KILL SWITCH - A federal judge ordered the destruction of evidence showing the largest fraud in American history. It is a shame that Trump and those advising him do not understand the judge has no jurisdiction to stop Trump from administering his own Executive branch of the government - And the Constitution only requires ONE Supreme Court. All inferior courts were approved by Congress and guess what???? Congress can shut them all down and they should do that ASAP. Oh no, who will hear the cases at the state level?? The same folks that heard them before the inferior courts were created. We DO NOT NEED the lower courts. Especially now that they are no longer non-political or unbiased - ARTICLE

Extreme Weather Is A Bogeyman Lie Intended to Suggest Climate Change Is to Blame for Anything and Everything - 5 min. VIDEO

