Neil Oliver - BOMBSHELL Investigation REVEALS The Shocking Truth About COVID with Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova - a link to the Dossier is below the video - understand the deaths came from protocols and the jab not the fake COVID. Are you going to fall for it again with the fake bird flu?? - at the end of this interview Sasha talks about nullification - VERY IMPORTANT interview - 51 min. VIDEO
The Covid Dossier by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova
White House COVID Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx Came Directly from USAID - let’s not forget she openly admitted she lied to Trump - ARTICLE
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie Calls for FDA to Revoke Approval of COVID-19 Jabs 'Immediately' - We all need to pray that Massie pushes this to the limit ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min. 48 sec.)
KILL SWITCH - A federal judge ordered the destruction of evidence showing the largest fraud in American history. It is a shame that Trump and those advising him do not understand the judge has no jurisdiction to stop Trump from administering his own Executive branch of the government - And the Constitution only requires ONE Supreme Court. All inferior courts were approved by Congress and guess what???? Congress can shut them all down and they should do that ASAP. Oh no, who will hear the cases at the state level?? The same folks that heard them before the inferior courts were created. We DO NOT NEED the lower courts. Especially now that they are no longer non-political or unbiased - ARTICLE
Extreme Weather Is A Bogeyman Lie Intended to Suggest Climate Change Is to Blame for Anything and Everything - 5 min. VIDEO
TRUMP AND THE COURTS
Trump has said he will abide by the courts. I think he's giving his new Attorney General time to mount a well-researched attack. I'm not an expert, but I think Trump is as wise as Sun Tzu.
"The opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself."
"If you are strong, appear weak. But if you are weak, appear strong."
"The greatest victory is that which requires no battle."
Sun Tzu
Follow the money trail, it's not so hard to figure out what and who is behind all the evil in the world!
GREED is behind every deviltry assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.