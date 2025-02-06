BREAKING - Sixth Study Confirms Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections - ARTICLE

USAID - Don’t feel sorry for the folks at USAID! They have been ripping us off for decades

You didn't think Soros was spending his OWN money to foment color revolutions, did you? He was of course spending YOUR money, via USAID grants. - USAID cannot be reformed it MUST be ended - ARTICLE

The Jaw-Dropping Exposure Of "USAID" (One Of Its Names,) That Is Already The Octo-Mom Of ALL Previous American Political "Scandals"—The Tip Of The Iceberg Is Above Water—Dems Screams Fall On Deaf Ears by Celia Farber - don’t let them fool you into thinking the shut down of USAID was political or an assault to democracy. USAID is a corrupt slush fund and has been for decades and believe me some of those screaming the loudest were on the take too. This only covers the tip of the fraud that takes place at USAID. Soros, Gates, WEF have gotten billions. We need to make sure we take out more Democrats in 2026. They should be looking at PEPFAR too…..Scarf Lady and Mike Pence’s baby. It is another slush fund - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

'Absolutely shocking': Biggest names in news 'propped up' by millions of dollars from U.S. government - ARTICLE

One more reason for everyone to leave the WHO -- Using health to impose digital IDs and vaccine passports by Dr. Meryl Nass. - ARTICLE

Bill Gates: ‘We Will Not Need Humans for Most Things’ - how do they derive the information to create these great doctors and teachers if not robbing their data to create AI - so sorry Bill there are a lot of intelligent people on this earth but Bill and his sociopath friends don’t like humans aside from themselves - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

