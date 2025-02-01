DISTURBING: Scientists Sound Alarm as Unvaccinated Develop Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Fact Check: Yes, Obama and Biden Had FAA Hire People with Intellectual, Psychiatric, Severe Physical Disabilities - ARTICLE

NOTE: It has been confirmed that one of the 2 air traffic controllers was allowed to leave early leaving just one air traffic controller to watch traffic for both copters and planes (usually there is one controller for copters and one for planes). It has also been reported the lone controller warned the copter it was too close and the copter pilot acknowledged. The black boxes should reveal a lot but will we be told the truth is the real question because we generally never get the truth.

If you could use a good laugh this was just too good not to share - speaker button it at the upper right corner…..don’t miss a second of this…..if you do let it roll again to hear the beginning - VIDEO

Wi-Fi, Cell Towers Can Be Used for Remote Surveillance Without Your Consent: Cornell University arXiv Study by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Kary Mullis: Martyr or Menace? - although the complete article is only available to paid subscribers (I hate that A LOT) enough is available to get the point. Dr. Mullis was correct. Fauci did back then what he did with COVID. Created a disease to make his buddies in big pharma tons of money and some for himself as well. Dr. Judy Mikovits proved HIV does not cause AIDS because she had AIDS patients who did not have HIV. Dr. Mullis felt AIDS was a lifestyle, health issue. Many of the people that had AIDS were gay men with numerous sex partners, heavy drinkers, drug users (especially poppers) that did not eat properly. If you look at the people in Africa….poor, living under deplorable, filthy conditions. These conditions have caused many diseases that could have been and have been cured just by better nutrition, clean water, clean living conditions. But it was an opportunity to cash in on suffering or to push an agenda. Read GOOD INTENTIONS by Barry Nussbaum (1990) and you will see what Fauci did back then and you will see he did the same thing with COVID. Many people that were not sick at all but tested positive for HIV were given AZT and it killed perfectly healthy people. Just like many people who were not sick tested positive for COVID. Spin PCR enough it will tell you whatever you want it to tell you and that is exactly what they did back in the 90’s and what they did with COVID. When AIDS was considered a disease in the gay community Fauci could get no money but when he came out and said it had now infiltrated the heterosexual community the money started flooding in….Fauci knew how to push the right buttons. But unlike AZT they have refused to take the deadly COVID poison off the market. And I do not believe Dr. Mullis died of natural causes. He would have been the wrench in the wheel that would have shut COVID and the use of PCR down. I pray that when I go to heaven I can be the one pushing the down elevator button on these people. ARTICLE

Bill introduced into the Italian Parliament to Exit the WHO by the League's Senator Claudio Borghi and Deputy Alberto Bagnai - ARTICLE

