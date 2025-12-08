Two Undisclosed Deaths and a Compressed Review: Inside the Peer-Reviewed Examination of the Pfizer mRNA COVID Vaccine Trial - ARTICLE

WHAT A Coincidence… Or Is It? Just days after Prof Francis Boyle agreed to testify against Bill Gates & Albert Bourla over the deadly COVID mRNA shots...he was FOUND DEAD - there are no coincidences - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (

Rand Paul Demands Criminal Referrals After New Report Shows NIH Misled Congress on Lab-Funding Oversight - ARTICLE

Man Arrested In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case Identified As Brian Cole - sorry but something just doesn’t smell right to me. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several very short clips)

ACIP VOTE IS IN: BIG CHANGE THE RECOMMENDATION FOR UNIVERSAL DAY OF BIRTH EXPOSURE TO HEPB VACCINATION - What a cowardly decision. It should have been a simple; if the mother tests negative for HEP B absolutely no shot is to be given to the newborn. Today parents are not even told their newborn is getting a HEP B vaccine so what this vote does is allow hospitals to continue just giving newborns the shot without the parent being the wiser. I saw nothing that REQUIRES informed consent. Big pharma will lose a ton of money if hospitals stop giving this shot and I would not doubt there is some kick back to the hospitals for administering the shot. Nothing was ended. It is not mandatory today but the problem is parents do not know their child is getting this shot and I believe it will continue because the vote did not do what they should have done.......they should have voted that absolutely no HEP B to any newborn whose mother test negative for HEP B. So many mothers have no idea how dangerous this shot is and will easily be convinced by doctors and hospital staff to vaccinate their newborn. The HPE B for a newborn baby of a negative HPE B mother should be banned 100%. We have really accomplished nothing with this vote. This vote smells of compromise to protect big pharma and release the ACIP from accountability. ARTICLE

Kroger: Do You Like Your Groceries With Or Without Facial Recognition? - ARTICLE

Mike Lindell Files to Challenge Tim Walz for Governor of Minnesota - He has filed but not has yet declared he will run. He plans to announce on Dec. 11th. Many think Mike Lindell is just some goofy guy that sells pillows…..of course that is what the media wants you think but Mike Lindell is an extremely intelligent man, a born again Christian who has won his battle with addiction and built a thriving business. He has lived every Americans hell and every Americans dream. He fought to prove the 2020 election was stolen and even when his business was threatened and attacked he has never backed down. If he declares that he will run this will be a campaign to watch. ARTICLE

The Death of Globalism - I would love your thoughts on this article - ARTICLE

