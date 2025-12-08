Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayla's avatar
Gayla
Dec 8

The end of globalism ? Not a chance. Trump isn’t working towards ending it. Trump isn’t trying to end wars. He’s continuing some and starting others. That article is someone’s pipe dream.

Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
Dec 8

If you define "globalism" as a vibrant, worldwide free-trade network, there is no better prescription for world peace.

Trump & The Neocons' puerile "Fortress Americas" is designed to provoke world war, as were the tariffs, which make no economic sense.

I maintain that Trump will be sucked into war in Europe/Middle East, at least enough to disrupt China's oil supply (always the objective), and assist Europe in the conquest of Russia to solve their fiscal problem.

The Cabal wants depopulation, not victory, so it is okay if Europe loses. The long-term plan has been to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of (vastly overstated) demographic weakness. E.g., China will have more than 500m prime-age workers every year through 2030, and they're highly educated.

The Cabal/Deep State operates by force majeure, not law. Trump is a chaos agent IMHO. The "wins" are trivial. Unipolar dominance is the unstated objective. I hope to be proven wrong.

