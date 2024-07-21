MORE information about Crowdstrike and their massive outage -Trump-Dominion Voting Machines-Ukraine and more from Man in America Seth Holehouse - If you were thinking of voting on election day as I was; I encourage you to vote early if possible. I will break my tradition of voting only on election day this year and I will be voting early - I covered the outage yesterday so if you missed it please go back to Friday’s Substack. The outage was massive and affected people and systems worldwide. In addition Sen. Halwey was on Fox news and he said they knew 62 minutes before Trump was shot that there was a danger - Also on Fox I saw a recording where they reported Crooks parent were looking for him and they called authorities but we do not know WHY they were concerned and probably never will - I believe Crooks was a patsy. - whe1 hr. VIDEO

I am going to say this about all the dirt that is flying around about JD Vance. He is Trump’s choice for VP and by spreading unfounded accusations about the man the only thing you do is 1. waste your time and energy on something you cannot change 2. jeopardize Trump’s election. Many GOOD people have worked for BAD companies, made bad investments and have associated with BAD people. That does not necessarily make them bad too. Have any of you known bad people, associated with bad people, worked for bad companies?? I know I have. Does this make me or you a bad person? I am working a campaign and believe me people who are desperate to win or desperate to get clicks will exaggerate or flat out lie. I have many examples of how people will twist the truth about a candidate. For example: my candidate is being accused of donating 10’s of thousands of dollars to democrats (ridiculous…he doesn’t have 10’s of thousands of dollars to donate to anyone). When you peel back the onion my candidate sent a donation back in 2017 to a PAC that was all about supporting his profession……..come to find out that group was non-partisan and gave their PAC money to both Rs and Ds. So because the PAC gave money to Ds our opponent said my candidate donated 10’s of thousands of dollars to Democrats. Not true….it is a twist/exaggeration on the truth. See how they do it? This is just one example of many exaggerated twists and lies that a desperate opponent has used against my candidate who poses a real threat to the opponents power. I am certainly not naive when it comes to people especially politicians but again he is the choice that Trump made. We cannot change that. Let’s spend our time doing something that might help bring this country back to some sanity instead of spreading what I consider right now to be election propaganda and the usual dirty political tricks.

Wall Street, Donors, Neocons Seethe Over Populist JD Vance Being Trump’s VP -when the establishment is advising Trump against JD Vance makes even more sense as to why Trump SHOULD have selected him - ARTICLE

Three Key Questions for Kim Cheatle by Julie Kelly- Cheatle should not be asked to resign or be fired. She should be arrested for her participation in a planned assassination!! If this woman and all high ranking members of the SS are not taken down they will try to kill him again. The stakes are too high for “them” to allow Trump to be elected again - ARTICLE

FBI Kicked Sen. Josh Hawley Out Of Trump Attempted Assassination Site [VIDEOS] - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share