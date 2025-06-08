DARPA To Simulate Disease Outbreaks: Model Lockdown, Vaccination & Messaging Strategies - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos 1=1 min., 1=30 secs.)

40 State Attorneys General Warn: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Strip States of Power Over AI by Jon Fleetwood - the big beautiful bill gets uglier the more you read. Majorie Taylor Green said if she knew this section was in the bill she would ot have voted for it…….open admission that she and probably every member of the House failed to actually read the bill they just obeyed orders to vote for it. This article also provides an easy action you can take - The bill also provides for the federal government to take land in order to implement the carbon capture pipeline across the country. I thought Trump was against the pipeline. Did he neglect to read the bill as well??? ARTICLE

New Jersey May Require All Residents to Be Automatically Added to Electronic Vaccine Registry - will NJ be the canary in the coal mine?? If this is passed could they, in the future, deny you medical insurance or health care? You betcha?? Are they getting ready for the next planned bio weapon assault on the people? You betcha!! What’s next a tag in your ear like they do to livestock?? I only can hope the people of New Jersey wake up and once again become a red state. NJ used to be a great place to live but election fraud turned that state blue and election fraud keeps that state blue. One legislator stated she was concerned the bill would cause vaccination hesitancy. I surely hope that is true. But it also shows she has no clue as to the real intent of this bill. What state will be next?? ARTICLE

The U.S. Government Secretly Poisoned Alcohol During Prohibition, Killing at Least 10,000 Americans - ARTICLE

Bombshell: Dutch Government Admits It is Obligated to Follow a Secret NATO Agenda by Sasha Latypova - waaaay past time for the US to get out of NATO and the UN - ARTICLE

The Danger of Muslims - remember Sharia is NOT a religion. They intertwine religion with government as their way to use religion to take down governments. Sharia melds religion with government which violates the US Constitution which does not allow our government to dictate a national religion and Sharia is a prime example of why that part of our Constitution is so important. VIDEO (1 min. CPAC Hungary)

