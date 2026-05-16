Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
3d

What evilness presides over us now! It all points to the demise of humanity. I question how such evil can exist and it exists in every country. God help us to overcome it one way or another.

Reply
Share
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
3d

I replied to Leo’s article about data centers with this:

“Data centers are intended to raise power bills X10 and the same with water. Private water wells will be taken over by the state and metered out with a 10X increase in water bills and imposed limits beyond which will result in water supply being cut off for the rest of the month”. Washington State has been angling towards takeover of private water wells for 20 years.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture