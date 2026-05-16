AI Data Centers and the New World Order from Greg Reese - 5 min. VIDEO

Louisiana to Vote on First-in-the-Nation Resolution Backing Fenbendazole for Cancer Treatment - better stock up now because you are going to see the price skyrocket and if big pharma has anything to do with it they will make sure you have to go through them to get it. As of now you can get FenBen without a prescription. That will change I am sure of it. When folks figure out the FenBen and Ivermectin are curing cancers big pharma will not give up without a fight. I will make wager that they study it and will report that it has no positive effect in fighting cancer but there are way too many people that are being cured of terminal cancers to deny that these anti-parasitic drugs work. ARTICLE

49 People With Pancreatic Cancer Who Beat the Death Sentence - ARTICLE

The Camera on Your Street Isn’t Just Watching Your Car. - and they have NOTHING to do with safety. Ask your local Sheriff or Police department for the statistics on how many crimes these cameras captured. Thanks to AJ C - ARTICLE

Nonprofit Crackdown: Feds target the liberal dark money infrastructure - as most of you that have followed me over the years knows……..If you want to stop a lot of criminal activity in this country END ALL 501 ©s and do it carte blanche. These investigations draw out for years and no one ever held accountable. There is nothing in the Constitution that says some folks pay taxes and some folks don’t have to pay taxes. Good works will bring support from the people. Instead we the tax payer are and have been for decades funding our own demise. ARTICLE

BREAKING: Canada Is Now Debating the KILLING OF BABIES Under MAiD - ARTICLE

What’s behind U.S. obsession with building thousands of AI data centers? Look to Washington’s new ‘Autonomous Warfare Center’ for clues - ARTICLE

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