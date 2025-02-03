Female Pilot’s Social Media Vanishes Before Army Releases Her Name, What Are They Hiding? you would think by now the would know that when they do things like this people start with their own ideas of what took place and they generally are not good ideas - rumors start - being open and up front from the start is the best way but they continue to hide the truth - So what is one to think except there is something very fishy taking place regarding this crash - ARTICLE

Will Israel Exit the WHO? by James Roguski - ARTICLE

First, They Came for the Ostriches.... Will There Be Anyone Left to Speak for You if You Do Not Speak for the Ostriches? according to the UN and One Health we are all just one big happy species - humans, flowers, rivers, trees, insects and Octriches - ARTICLE

Pentagon ends taxpayer-funded abortion travel - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share