The Dead Scientists Story Must Not Go Away - Thanks to Ruth W. - this issue was covered on Friday over 6B Studio on Real America’s News - ARTICLE

BREAKING: U.S. FERTILITY RATE COLLAPSES TO LOWEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Breaking: Netherlands Court Dismissed Appeal in Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Genocide and Bioweapons Case. Hearing on the Merits Set for October 22, 2026. - lets see if Bourla and Gates get fund guilty….I highly doubt it. We shall see. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (Dr. Sansone’s overview is just 8 min.)

Suicide Should Not Be a Government Service - suicide should not be up to government nor should it be up to the citizens. God determines when it is time for us to leave this earth. ARTICLE

Sasha Latypova: “Public Health and Especially Mass Vaccination Programs, Are Part of a Long-running EUGENICS AGENDA” - I would like to say “unbelievable” but I think we all know, at this point, they have planned to depopulate using many different methods for DECADES. The Kissinger Report (NSSM-200) from 1974 laid out the necessity to stop population growth. They can not control 8 -10 billion people and believe me it is ALL about depopulate in order to control.ARTICLE/VIDEO (42 min.)

Autism Affects 1 in 31: One Doctor’s Search for Answers - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

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