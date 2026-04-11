Dead Scientists/US Fertility Rate Collapses/Case against Bourla and Gates/Suicide/Sash Latypova/Autism
Saturday, April 11, 2026
The Dead Scientists Story Must Not Go Away - Thanks to Ruth W. - this issue was covered on Friday over 6B Studio on Real America’s News - ARTICLE
BREAKING: U.S. FERTILITY RATE COLLAPSES TO LOWEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
Breaking: Netherlands Court Dismissed Appeal in Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Genocide and Bioweapons Case. Hearing on the Merits Set for October 22, 2026. - lets see if Bourla and Gates get fund guilty….I highly doubt it. We shall see. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (Dr. Sansone’s overview is just 8 min.)
Suicide Should Not Be a Government Service - suicide should not be up to government nor should it be up to the citizens. God determines when it is time for us to leave this earth. ARTICLE
Sasha Latypova: “Public Health and Especially Mass Vaccination Programs, Are Part of a Long-running EUGENICS AGENDA” - I would like to say “unbelievable” but I think we all know, at this point, they have planned to depopulate using many different methods for DECADES. The Kissinger Report (NSSM-200) from 1974 laid out the necessity to stop population growth. They can not control 8 -10 billion people and believe me it is ALL about depopulate in order to control.ARTICLE/VIDEO (42 min.)
Autism Affects 1 in 31: One Doctor’s Search for Answers - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
I disagree with your statement that suicide can not be left up to the citizens. Too often religious views get in the way of looking at an issue with 100% clarity. If you believe in the absolute sovereignty of the individual - as we in the freedom movement supposedly do - then the decision to end one’s own life is exclusively and entirely up to the individual. That individual may then make this decision based on his or her existing or non-existing religious views. Making laws about something as important as this on the basis of religious views that may not be shared by an individual faced with making this decision is taking away a piece of the personal freedom and individual sovereignty that we are supposed to support.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.