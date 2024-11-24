Doctor, my baby was never the same - ARTICLE

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Call for Defunding Planned Parenthood Via DOGE - ARTICLE

In the Weeds of the Swamp - ARTICLE

Vaccines Are a Religion by Dr. Peter McCullough - 2 min. VIDEO

New York School Teaches 5-Year-Olds About Transsexualism - when was the last time you reviewed the curriculum being used in your child’s classroom? Have you ever reviewed the curriculum? If you think this is just taking place in NY then it is obvious you are not paying attention. ARTICLE

Matt Gaetz: What Really Happened by Mel - it is long but it shows just how corrupt this government is and why they did not want Gaetz to be AG. He has the goods on them. - ARTICLE

Stunner! Report shows hundreds of possible criminal violations of euthanasia law - let this be a VERY loud warning to the people in America because this will eventually be done here too. If Kamala Harris was elected you can best believe it would be sooner rather than later. Another attack on Christianity. Every Christian knows that God frowns on suicide. Of course the fact that this treats people like the Sunday newspaper to be discarded when no longer useful. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share