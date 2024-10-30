This IS the FACE of DEI - ARTICLE

Kamala caught on hot mic while sharing a beer with her fellow communist Gov. Whitmer - 24 seconds VIDEO

Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines From Clinics - ARTICLE

‘It’s a Slavery System’: Reject Real ID, Don’t Use QR Codes Ever - Catherine Austin-Fitts and Children’s Health Defense - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

Is the Left Preparing for War If Trump Wins? - ARTICLE

Kuwait Suspends Services to Thousands for Failing to Submit Biometric Data - this WILL come to the US and when they tell you it is just for efficiency understand they are lying. What they are going through in Kuwait is the plan for the entire world including the US - ARTICLE

Understand…..they locked down the entire world and destroyed millions of lives in order to drive in mass election fraud by the use of mail in ballots. Now that COVID is no longer an issue not one state rolled back their COVID protocols when it comes to voting. If this isn’t enough to convince you that the motivation of creating a pandemic that never existed was to steal an election I don’t know what will. And because all the platforms that allowed them to steal the 2020 election are still in place they are trying to steal it again in 2024. TRUMP INSTAGRAM (this is just the tip of the spear)

Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania - Voter locations are being closed early at some locations in the state of PA. On Tuesday in Bucks County, PA they put up a sign at 2:30pm that no one passed that sign (which was placed at the end of the existing line waiting to vote) would be allowed to vote. The law in PA is that if you are in line by 5pm you will be allowed to vote. PA has been a cesspool of voter and election fraud for decades. I believe it is how PA turned blue and how it remains blue. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

