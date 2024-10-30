DEI/Kamala/Idaho SW District Ends COVID shot/REAL ID-QR Codes/War if Trump Wins
Wednesday October 30, 2024 Truth Bomb
This IS the FACE of DEI - ARTICLE
Kamala caught on hot mic while sharing a beer with her fellow communist Gov. Whitmer - 24 seconds VIDEO
Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines From Clinics - ARTICLE
‘It’s a Slavery System’: Reject Real ID, Don’t Use QR Codes Ever - Catherine Austin-Fitts and Children’s Health Defense - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)
Is the Left Preparing for War If Trump Wins? - ARTICLE
Kuwait Suspends Services to Thousands for Failing to Submit Biometric Data - this WILL come to the US and when they tell you it is just for efficiency understand they are lying. What they are going through in Kuwait is the plan for the entire world including the US - ARTICLE
Understand…..they locked down the entire world and destroyed millions of lives in order to drive in mass election fraud by the use of mail in ballots. Now that COVID is no longer an issue not one state rolled back their COVID protocols when it comes to voting. If this isn’t enough to convince you that the motivation of creating a pandemic that never existed was to steal an election I don’t know what will. And because all the platforms that allowed them to steal the 2020 election are still in place they are trying to steal it again in 2024. TRUMP INSTAGRAM (this is just the tip of the spear)
Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania - Voter locations are being closed early at some locations in the state of PA. On Tuesday in Bucks County, PA they put up a sign at 2:30pm that no one passed that sign (which was placed at the end of the existing line waiting to vote) would be allowed to vote. The law in PA is that if you are in line by 5pm you will be allowed to vote. PA has been a cesspool of voter and election fraud for decades. I believe it is how PA turned blue and how it remains blue. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
Lots of awake people in Idaho battling EMF as well.
Nothing real about the real ID
It is the AUSCHWITZ IBM NIMBERS all over again
Hang all politicians
I oppose the Digital ID / Auschwitz ID and all those who support it
This exact Technology is nothing but a modern Version of the technology used in the Concentration Camps of Auschwitz. This Technology was invented by Herman Hollerith of IBM as an Identification based Database for the NAZIS to categorize Prisoners in Auschwitz. The Tattoo then is the Digital ID / Tattoo / chip linked to a Database of everything. The principle Technology is Identical. This must get out to the people it is a Scandal. Are we all Prisoners of Auschwitz?
If you ask IBM... the answer is Yes!
What is more...
There is no limit for this Technology.
This technology applied is the same as the IBM numbers in Auschwitz.
This technology applied is the same as the chain around the slaves.
This technology applied is the same as a brand mark on a cattle.
This technology applied allows total control over all people with no limitation whatsoever.
This technology can and will be used for the following:
Facial Recognition
Financial Status
Travel Tracking
Political affiliation
Political Opposition Tracking
Political Viewpoints
Human Tracking
Physical Location Tracking
Time stamp Tracking
Association Tracking
Group Tracking
Sleep patterns
Consumption patterns
Social affiliation
Social patterns
Voting patterns
Thought control
Mind Control
+++