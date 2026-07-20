Aaron Russo on Democracy - this is a snippet from a longer interview Russo did with a young Alex Jones years ago and it was a real eye opening interview. He dropped a lot of bombs in that interview. So if interested I would listen to the entire interview - Thanks AJ C - 2 min. VIDEO

1958 Speech addressing how we were being taken over, gradually, by Communists. - I have seen this video many times over the passed years but find it always worth listening too again and again - Thanks to AJ C - VIDEO

EXPLOSIVE: Massive Election Corruption Report Details 824 Findings Across 800 Pages of Search Warrants and Investigative Documents - Thanks to Timbertoe - ARTICLE

Stephen Miller Brings Down the House with BRILLIANT Speech on Left-Wing Terrorism (VIDEO) - of course none of the MSM carried Rubio or Miller’s speech nor did they cover the President’s speech. Real America’s Voice News carried them all. The left (the communists) are really nervous and I hope Trump pulls out all the stops to arrest them all starting with OBAMA!!! That little sissy will sing like a bird - Thanks Ruth W. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min. 37 secs.)

SAVE THE DATE - Thursday, July 23rd 7:00 pm CDT - Dr. Karladine Graves welcomes Tim Meisburger discussing an agenda for transparent and credible elections. FLYER

Thunder and Lightning In Election Fraud Land by Elizabeth Nickson - Now will they listen? NOTE: about Scott Pressler…..he may be the most famous election fraud activist but how many know he started out by going around the country and cleaning up trash and making communities look nice He is a kind, sincere, hard working patriot. The 2 men in this article give me hope that some Americans still have the same spirit that our founders had. You can either read the article or listen to it via an audio recording - ARTICLE/AUDIO/VIDEOs

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