There have been depopulation efforts/plans/agendas put in place for many decades. One of these plans was from Henry Kissinger and his Kissinger Report (NSSM-200) Depopulation is a number one priority of the globalists. Not because they care about people or the earth but because it is literally impossible for them to gain total control of 8 billion+ people. 1-2 billion is there limit and possibly even less but make no mistake it is ALL ABOUT CONTROL. I am not saying I believe 100% (of course I also believe it could be 100% true) of what is in the articles below but if just 50% is true we should be very concerned.
Secret POPULATION CONTROL Operations: Drug the Water Supply, Destroy the Family, Reduce Fertility (1969) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
Killing the Useless Eaters: Crazy History of Food Stamps & Population Control - The ABCs of EBTs (Part 1) - ARTICLE
WALMART KILLING FIELDS: Getting RICH OFF DEATH (Part 2) They Literally Got Paid Each Time Someone DIED -UNTOLD HISTORY - not sure if all of this is true but I also am not naive enough to think it is not very possible. Our government is corrupt why would it not be possible for corporate America to be every bit as corrupt - how many employees read the small print. I have a life insurance benefit from Verizon as a retiree of $10K (I pay no premium). I now wonder if they took out a $100K policy on my life with a payout to my family of $10K after I die and they collect $90K. In this 2 part article I truly believe they have poisoned our food (on purpose) supply with all of these fast food restaurants and packaged food/meals. I personally NEVER eat at a fast food restaurant and I do not eat boxed/process food and have not for years and at 75 years old I have no health issues and take no medication and I am not over weight. In this era of corruption all around us the best thing people could do is eat as healthy as possible. ARTICLE
Information on Dead Peasants Insurance
ICAN's No Placebo Chart - the chart in this article is very telling - ARTICLE
The Blow That Ended America 100 Years Ago - For those that might not be aware of the most devastating year in US history. Thanks to Steve S. for sending this to me. I am sure most people are aware of the events that took place in 1913 but it is an interesting read and reminder. ARTICLE
Kamala Word Salad or Marxist Code - 1 min. 28 secs. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Karen great article and always one thing leads to another. Word salads Kamala on the "passage of time in the day and life of our children". I had ran across a small book written called "The Pre-Persons" by Philip K. Dick. It's a strange read. Starts out: Past the grove of cypress trees Walter he had been playing king of the mountain he saw the white truck, and he knew what it was for. He thought, That's the abortion truck, come to take some kid in for a postpartum down at the abortion place. he thought his folks called it for him. He ran and hid among the blackberries, feeling the scratching of the thorns but thinking, It's better than having the air sucked
out of your lungs. That's how they do it; they perform all the PP's on all the kids there at the same time. They have a big room for it. For the kids nobody wants. Consider it a child protection shelter. The child thought his parents called the County Facility. Mom tells him you're too old. They only take children up to twelve.' explains to him he has a soul after 12 yrs old. It was a new law that had taken place. The Church of Watchers got Congress to pass the law - actually they, those church people, wanted a lower age; they claimed the soul entered the body at three years old, but a compromise bill was put through. The important thing for you is that you are legally safe, however you feel inside. 2 yrs earlier he recalls a boy that was taken. Anyhow it did not assuage his anxiety to know that he was technically safe; the truck still came for others and still frightened him. He thought of the younger kids down at the Facility now, looking through the Cyclone fence hour by hour, day after day, waiting and marking the passage of time and hoping someone would come in and adopt them.
Maybe he's got a better set of parents who really care for him. They keep them thirty days before they destroy them.' She corrected herself. 'Put them to sleep, I mean.' He thought put them to sleep was a Mafia term. Parents using an extension of the old abortion law that let them kill an unwanted child
before it came out: because it had no 'soul' or 'identity,' . A doctor could do a hundred a day, and it was legal because the unborn child wasn't 'human.' He was a pre-person. 'You know they even take dogs too?' Walter said. 'And cats; you see the truck for that only about once a month. The pound
truck it's called. Like a baby in the womb; the original abortions, 'pre-partums,' or 'pre-persons'
they were called now. The abortion truck, as it drove along, played a Good Humor Man's jingle: Jack and Jill Went up the hill To fetch a pail of water. A tape loop in the sound system of the truck, built especially by Ampex for GM, blared that out when it wasn't actively nearing a seize. Then the driver shut off the sound system and glided along until he found the proper house. Driver sees a kid alone, they are asked 'You got a D card or not? which is a 36-W form which cost 90.00, it is a formal statement of desirability which a parent has to have if not they are fined and child is held until paid.
Driver says 'Because of energy and fuel shortages 'population must be radically cut. Or in ten years there'll be no food for anyone. , it's really up to Washington and what they decide will
solve our needs in these days of crises. 'Zero population growth; that's the answer to the energy and food crisis. It's a certain kind of woman advocating this all. They used to call them "castrating females."
they want to do in the whole boy or man, make all of them dead, not just the part that makes him a man. Father: This is a con game by which the established, those who already hold all the key economic and political posts, keep the youngsters out of it - murder them if necessary. An embryo is not entitled to American Constitutional rights and can be killed, legally.
2005, The Epoch Times acquired a secret speech given by Defense Minister Chi Haotian to
high-level Communist Party Cadres sometime before his retirement in 2003.
“The U.S. has a shocking conspiracy.” According to what he had in hand, from September 27 to October 1, 1995, the Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev Foundation, funded by the United States, gathered 500 of the world’s most important statesmen, economic leaders and scientists, including George W. Bush (he was not the U.S. president at the time), the Baroness Thatcher, Tony Blair, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as well as George Soros, Bill Gates, futurist John Naisbitt, etc., discussing problems about globalization and how to guide humanity to move forward into the 21st century.
According to what He Xin had in hand, the outstanding people of the world in attendance thought
that in the 21st century a mere 20 percent of the world’s population will be sufficient to maintain
the world’s economy and prosperity, the other 80 percent or 4/5ths of the world’s population will
be human garbage unable to produce new values. The people in attendance thought that this
excess 80 percent population would be a trash population and “high-tech” means should be used
to eliminate them gradually. This part is excluded in some publications. Wonder why. Reason that the United States remains today is that it has never seen war on its mainland. Once its enemies aim at the mainland, these enemies would reach Washington before its congress finishes debating and authorizes the president to declare war. Once you worship a god, you can’t worship a
person at the same time, unless you recognize the person as the god’s representative like they do in
Middle Eastern countries. If we let all Chinese people listen to God and follow God, who will obediently listen to us and follow us? e term ‘living space’ (lebensraum) is too closely related to Nazi Germany. The reason we don’t want to discuss this too openly is to avoid the West’s association of us with Nazi Germany, which could in turn reinforce the view that China is a threat. Therefore, in our emphasis on He Xin’s new theory, “Human rights are just living rights,” we only talk about “living,” but not “space,” so as to avoid using the term “living space.”
https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/muslim-tells-christians-we-tried-warning-you-its-time-wake-about-threat-radical-islam
... thanks, again reading Agent131711... here'a a link to 'one, someone made earlier', a thorough document, up to date, 2022 i'm sure?... on the 'Wildlands Project'... doubtless u've encountered it, Karen, however I'm assuming the liberty of linking to it here, folk need to read this, i hope i rendered it readable, and didn't achieve a contrary effects... https://gerryoc.substack.com/p/bewilderdization-report-on-the-wildlands?publication_id=1958143&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=1uo2p8&utm_medium=email ...