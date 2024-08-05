There have been depopulation efforts/plans/agendas put in place for many decades. One of these plans was from Henry Kissinger and his Kissinger Report (NSSM-200) Depopulation is a number one priority of the globalists. Not because they care about people or the earth but because it is literally impossible for them to gain total control of 8 billion+ people. 1-2 billion is there limit and possibly even less but make no mistake it is ALL ABOUT CONTROL. I am not saying I believe 100% (of course I also believe it could be 100% true) of what is in the articles below but if just 50% is true we should be very concerned.

Secret POPULATION CONTROL Operations: Drug the Water Supply, Destroy the Family, Reduce Fertility (1969) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Killing the Useless Eaters: Crazy History of Food Stamps & Population Control - The ABCs of EBTs (Part 1) - ARTICLE

WALMART KILLING FIELDS: Getting RICH OFF DEATH (Part 2) They Literally Got Paid Each Time Someone DIED -UNTOLD HISTORY - not sure if all of this is true but I also am not naive enough to think it is not very possible. Our government is corrupt why would it not be possible for corporate America to be every bit as corrupt - how many employees read the small print. I have a life insurance benefit from Verizon as a retiree of $10K (I pay no premium). I now wonder if they took out a $100K policy on my life with a payout to my family of $10K after I die and they collect $90K. In this 2 part article I truly believe they have poisoned our food (on purpose) supply with all of these fast food restaurants and packaged food/meals. I personally NEVER eat at a fast food restaurant and I do not eat boxed/process food and have not for years and at 75 years old I have no health issues and take no medication and I am not over weight. In this era of corruption all around us the best thing people could do is eat as healthy as possible. ARTICLE

Information on Dead Peasants Insurance

ICAN's No Placebo Chart - the chart in this article is very telling - ARTICLE

The Blow That Ended America 100 Years Ago - For those that might not be aware of the most devastating year in US history. Thanks to Steve S. for sending this to me. I am sure most people are aware of the events that took place in 1913 but it is an interesting read and reminder. ARTICLE

Kamala Word Salad or Marxist Code - 1 min. 28 secs. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING