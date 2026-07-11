What You Need to Know About the Burgeoning Binary Dialectic, Digital ID Enslavement Grid - You cannot comply your way out of tyranny, so do not comply to getting a Digital ID under _any_ circumstance…..this IS our future if we give up freedom, liberty and privacy for convenience - There are a lot more of us than there is of them……remember that. If we stick together and refuse to comply it might be uncomfortable for a while but we win in the end. There are many ways to stop what they have planned but it will take courage - Thanks to A.J. C - This article is long with many short videos but it paints a real need for a wake up call. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (this article has many good/short videos)

A Digital Bill of Rights for the States by Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner - if you cannot get this passed as an amendment to your state Constitution perhaps start with a bill to make it law…..then go after the amendment which is a long process - Time is not on our side so a law might be the way to go - ARTICLE

Somali Independence Day Seeks a ‘Greater Somalia’ - were the Somali people in the US in the streets celebrating the 4th of July? No they were not. If they love Somalia so much and want to celebrate their beloved country then they should pack up and go to Somalia. Free your land in your land and do not expect Americans or America to do it for you. ARTICLE

Democrats, Marxists, and Muslims United - BE SURE TO WATCH THE VIDEO in this article - is this the future you want for your grandchildren/great grand children??? Well you best put your liberal beliefs aside and stop this from happening in the US because the US is their grand prize and they are using our compassion and our Constitution against us - Islam IS NOT A RELIGION it is a government that includes a national religion and implementing Islam/Sharia/Communism/Marxism/Socialism/Fascism in America is SEDITION folks - If you don’t like this country then there are many of us that would gladly help you move to another country with no entry back to the US and that includes Americans - Don’t want to leave then we need to start arresting people for the federal crime of Sedition - Time for our so called “leaders” to grow a spine. ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall - ARTICLE

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