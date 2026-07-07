The entire UN 2030 Agenda rests on one cornerstone: your voluntary adoption of Digital ID - The sad part is that most Americans today are willing to give up freedom and privacy for convenience and it will be the destruction of this country. Many of us that are what they call “baby boomers” did not grow up with the conveniences we have today and life was GREAT. Much simpler, less complex and less stressful. I did not have a credit card for the first 30 years of my life and even then most places did not accept credit cards. My first card was for JC Penney and had a $200 limit. I only used it to buy school clothes for my daughter. There was no Amazon back then and there also were no personal computers back then either. No cell phones. Our young people of today know nothing of life without the current day conveniences that have actually been invented to collect your data but sold to the public as conveniences. The day of mass data collection and control was a dream and a goal long before we had the technology and thus the real reason it was created. - Get off the credit card addiction because they are coming after cash and when that happens they will finally have total control of EVERYTHING you do and what you do will be only what they permit you to do. I never thought I would see the day that when I pay for something I have to ask if they accept cash. Years ago I had to ask if they accept credit cards. NOTE: REAL ID is going to be the Digital ID for the US. If you have one get rid of it and get a regular state drivers license. If you do not yet have one make sure you get a state drivers license. The federal law is voluntary but there are 5 states that have made it mandatory (Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington). And illegals and non-ctizens can and are getting REAL IDs…..so much for why we are told we needed REAL ID. Go to refuserealid.org for all the factual information about REAL ID. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min. Whitney Webb)

What is “White Nationalism?” - ARTICLE

Pennsylvania Democrats Kicked a Republican Off the House Floor for Wearing Red White and Blue - EVERY Republican should have walked off the floor of the House - ARTICLE

WHO Predicts ‘Another Pandemic Within the Coming Decade’ While Installing PABS System for Exporting ‘Dangerous Pathogens’ All Over the World - Is the WHO checking in with their crystal ball again??? ARTICLE

Courts Don’t Make Laws - ARTICLE

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY: Bill Gates and Fauci Knew They Were INJECTING People With CANCER - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share