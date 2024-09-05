President Donald J. Trump’s Historical and Powerful Speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25, 2018. Oh how soon we forget. Thanks to TexBritta - listen to his words. He is sending a message in everything he says and many in that room do not want to see Trump as our President because he doesn’t play their game - Most of our past Presidents (and all of the most recent Presidents) go to these meetings with their tail between their legs apologizing for America and sucking up to our enemies. Not Trump and that is why they didn’t pull their BS with him. This speech took great strength and guts - 35 min. VIDEO

Tim Walz’s wife: Criminals deserve as many chances as they need - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (20 secs., 27 secs.)

The Difficult Work of Academic Reform - it is these types of actions that are needed to fix education at all levels. Vouchers and all the other worthless schemes are not the answer and frankly they are not meant to fix anything but to eventually suck all education into one system and of course to make money for those pushing these schemes. Fixing education takes hard work. I also believe states should remove themselves from the US Department of Education and start taking control of education at the state level as it was designed from the start. The threat of taking away federal money is just that……an empty threat. The federal government has no constitutional authority in education and if taken to the Supreme Court (and if they followed the Constitution) they would find in favor of the states and the money could not be withheld. It could be put toward something else or the money normally collected and given toward education could cease to be collected from the state. ARTICLE

‘She Ain’t Made For This’: Harris Aides, White House Staffers Vilify Her In Expository Book - ARTICLE

JFK Secret Societies - from the days when Democrats were against communism and censorship and journalism was a friend to the American people - 5 min. VIDEO

There Are No Licensed COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 — But CDC Wants Babies to Get 3 Pfizer Shots by Age 9 Months - I pray that no parent gives these shots to their baby - this is truly unbelievable and clear evidence they want to kill and disable as many people as they can. This shot is killing people and they want to give babies 3 by the time they are 9 months old? If you want healthy kids stay as far away from all vaccines as possible. The CDC childhood schedule is NOT mandatory by the CDC. It is your state that mandates these vaccines to get into school. I recommend you move to a state that has an exemption or educate your children at home - ARTICLE

A very dear friend (Susan P.) recommended a book to me yesterday and I believe it is a book everyone should read and then give a copy to your Pastor/Minister/Priest/Rabbi etc. Our churches are failing their flock by refusing to talk about the crimes taking place in our country today and encouraging God’s people to do all we can to save this country for future generations. We are sliding down a very slippery slope that could end up with every church in America shut down one day and worship forbidden. So speak up now before it is too late. A LETTER TO THE CHURCH by Eric Metaxas

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.

Not to speak is to speak.

Not to act is to act.

God will not hold us guiltless.”



