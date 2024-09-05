DJT at the UN/Mrs. Walz/Academic Reform/WH Aides speak out about Kamala/Letter To The Church
Thursday September 5, 2024 Truth Bomb
President Donald J. Trump’s Historical and Powerful Speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25, 2018. Oh how soon we forget. Thanks to TexBritta - listen to his words. He is sending a message in everything he says and many in that room do not want to see Trump as our President because he doesn’t play their game - Most of our past Presidents (and all of the most recent Presidents) go to these meetings with their tail between their legs apologizing for America and sucking up to our enemies. Not Trump and that is why they didn’t pull their BS with him. This speech took great strength and guts - 35 min. VIDEO
Tim Walz’s wife: Criminals deserve as many chances as they need - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (20 secs., 27 secs.)
The Difficult Work of Academic Reform - it is these types of actions that are needed to fix education at all levels. Vouchers and all the other worthless schemes are not the answer and frankly they are not meant to fix anything but to eventually suck all education into one system and of course to make money for those pushing these schemes. Fixing education takes hard work. I also believe states should remove themselves from the US Department of Education and start taking control of education at the state level as it was designed from the start. The threat of taking away federal money is just that……an empty threat. The federal government has no constitutional authority in education and if taken to the Supreme Court (and if they followed the Constitution) they would find in favor of the states and the money could not be withheld. It could be put toward something else or the money normally collected and given toward education could cease to be collected from the state. ARTICLE
‘She Ain’t Made For This’: Harris Aides, White House Staffers Vilify Her In Expository Book - ARTICLE
JFK Secret Societies - from the days when Democrats were against communism and censorship and journalism was a friend to the American people - 5 min. VIDEO
There Are No Licensed COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 — But CDC Wants Babies to Get 3 Pfizer Shots by Age 9 Months - I pray that no parent gives these shots to their baby - this is truly unbelievable and clear evidence they want to kill and disable as many people as they can. This shot is killing people and they want to give babies 3 by the time they are 9 months old? If you want healthy kids stay as far away from all vaccines as possible. The CDC childhood schedule is NOT mandatory by the CDC. It is your state that mandates these vaccines to get into school. I recommend you move to a state that has an exemption or educate your children at home - ARTICLE
A very dear friend (Susan P.) recommended a book to me yesterday and I believe it is a book everyone should read and then give a copy to your Pastor/Minister/Priest/Rabbi etc. Our churches are failing their flock by refusing to talk about the crimes taking place in our country today and encouraging God’s people to do all we can to save this country for future generations. We are sliding down a very slippery slope that could end up with every church in America shut down one day and worship forbidden. So speak up now before it is too late. A LETTER TO THE CHURCH by Eric Metaxas
“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.
Not to speak is to speak.
Not to act is to act.
God will not hold us guiltless.”
ERIC METAXAS: This is an excellent book. The bottom line with the American church is that during the 1960s-80s Christian churches grew by a) birthrates b) cultural norms and c) secular business practices applied to the church as a "business." This means "butts in seats" was the primary goal. Congregants = $ and that's how church success has been measured.
PAUL WASHER tells us: "Sunday morning in America is the greatest hour of idolatry in the whole week. Why? Because most people who are even worshiping God, are worshiping a God they don't know. They're worshiping a god that looks more like Santa Claus than the God of Scripture. They're worshiping a god that is a figment of their own imagination. They created a god in their own likeness and they worship the god they've made."
During the 1990s and into this century, people stopped having children. Between birth control, family planning and abortion, we have cut our population growth rate to far below the maintenance level. Libs, who consider humans a toxin to our environment, are crowing with success.
The failure rates of American churches have been hundreds per month for decades. So many churches are dressing themselves like harlots to attract the world that they deserve to go away. Add to this the "Online Church," and the problem gets worse. To lazy Americans, what could be better than "checking the God Box" from your living room or computer? You don't even have to leave the house!
Never mind this little thing called "discipleship." John 15: "5 I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. 6 If anyone does not abide in me he is thrown away like a branch and withers; and the branches are gathered, thrown into the fire, and burned."
But Americans have things to do and places to go!
True Christian disciples have been missing from the American church for 70 years. Jesus commanded the Apostles in Matt 28:19 to make disciples. The primary function of the pastor/priest is to equip disciples to make disciples. If he spends his time wiping noses and organizing social events, he's in the wrong business. The congregant who thinks it's the Pastor/Priest's job to read the Scriptures, teach, pray, and share the Gospel with the lost....has been misled, and is in the wrong church! That's YOUR JOB!
Jesus did not call the sinner to go to church. He called the church to go to the sinner. That requires disciples. America has been doing church backward (generally) as long as I've been walking around. Darn few Christians have ever truly given their lives to Christ and dedicated themselves to His calling.
Matthew 7: "21 “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ 23 And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’
If you feel you need to get your relationship with Jesus on the right track, respond to this message and let me know. I'll give you my email and will be glad to assist you. Blessings.