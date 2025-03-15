Once again, DNA contamination is found ARTICLE

Planned Parenthood Kills 18-Year-Old Girl in Botched Abortion - this may sound callous but she carried that baby for 6 months why not carry it to full term and give the baby to a childless couple that would love and cherish the baby? There is no reason that young lady or the baby should be dead today. Planned Parenthood should have warned her about any possible complications that could happen with a late term abortion but as the article says they do not care about the women that come into their facility. In my opinion all they care about is money and quotas. - ARTICLE

Is Treason Still a Punishable Crime? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Why are they destroying the Amazon rainforest? To fight global warming, of course - and we are supposed to take these liars serious? People better wake up to the man made climate hoax because it is all about control and if you think Schwab saying “you will own nothing and be happy.” is a joke well the joke is on us if we buy it. ARTICLE

Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvants Strongly Associated with Autism - ARTICLE

Lessons learned paper: "6 dead for every person that MIGHT have been saved by the COVID vaccine" ARTICLE

Convention of States: The False-hope Hucksters - ARTICLE

Dr. Peter McCullough is getting a lot wrong about bird flu, and it is important that his bad advice be corrected. - it will be interesting to see if Dr. McCullough responds to Dr. Nass’s article. I hope they can sit down and have a discussion on this issue - ARTICLE

