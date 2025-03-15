DNA Contamination/Planned Parenthood/Treason/Amazon rainforest/Vaccines/Steve Kirsch/COS/Dr. Meryl Nass
Saturday March 15, 2025 Truth Bomb
Once again, DNA contamination is found ARTICLE
Planned Parenthood Kills 18-Year-Old Girl in Botched Abortion - this may sound callous but she carried that baby for 6 months why not carry it to full term and give the baby to a childless couple that would love and cherish the baby? There is no reason that young lady or the baby should be dead today. Planned Parenthood should have warned her about any possible complications that could happen with a late term abortion but as the article says they do not care about the women that come into their facility. In my opinion all they care about is money and quotas. - ARTICLE
Is Treason Still a Punishable Crime? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Why are they destroying the Amazon rainforest? To fight global warming, of course - and we are supposed to take these liars serious? People better wake up to the man made climate hoax because it is all about control and if you think Schwab saying “you will own nothing and be happy.” is a joke well the joke is on us if we buy it. ARTICLE
Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvants Strongly Associated with Autism - ARTICLE
Lessons learned paper: "6 dead for every person that MIGHT have been saved by the COVID vaccine" ARTICLE
Convention of States: The False-hope Hucksters - ARTICLE
Dr. Peter McCullough is getting a lot wrong about bird flu, and it is important that his bad advice be corrected. - it will be interesting to see if Dr. McCullough responds to Dr. Nass’s article. I hope they can sit down and have a discussion on this issue - ARTICLE
My favorite parts of Covid:
#114
If we just took all of the doctors of medicine and dropped them off in a home …
We would save more lives than they and their tiny minds and their pharmaceutical piles of crap ever will.
“Abortion - this may sound callous but she carried that baby for 6 months why not carry it to full term and give the baby to a childless couple that would love and cherish the baby?”
No Karen, it’s not callous to speak the damn truth👏👏 it’s called MURDER and someone needs to speak the truth. I cannot speak for everyone but what I can speak about is the one person in my family that aborted three while being married to her significant other 😳
A grown damn woman that was either stupid, selfish or just Fing Evil! Knowing her, I pick all three!
And today, she’s an old hag and enjoys tearing you up with so much hate for anything conservatives value like sweet innocent babies given to you by God!
Bottom line? She needs God🙏🏽