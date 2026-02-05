Does Pharma Still Have Immunity for Vaccine Injuries? we now need to get more vaccines removed from the schedule especially the ones that really cause harm…DTAP, MMR, HPV, polio for starters. Japan removed MMR back in the 90’s and proved it caused SIDS - ARTICLE

NOTE: Six vaccines have been removed from the routine childhood vaccine schedule in the U.S. as of early 2026: rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and meningococcal vaccines. These are no longer universally recommended for all children.

Why is Trump Trying to Get Rid of Thomas Massie? Massie’s amendments are the most sensible in DC, and put America first - I think Meryl answered her own question right in the title. Trump, like most Democrats thinks you must never go against your own party and that way of thinking is one of the reasons we are in such a mess. Massie is a statesman not a politician. He worries about the next generation not the next election. If more politicians did what was right instead of what they were told to do by leadership and lobbyists we would be much better off. They also need to pass a law that only allows single issue bills. They make a bill with a few good things in it to pass the bad junk they really wanted in the first place. Massie is his own man. He doesn’t do what anyone tells him to do. He does what he thinks is right and he generally is more right than wrong. I would actually love to see him run for President. Perhaps then we could get back to parring down the federal government to its constitutional authorities listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. The federal government has only 18 delegated powers……how many American know that??? - ARTICLE

The Story of America - The White House and Hillsdale College collaborated on a series of videos about the truth of our nation's story in celebration of our 250th. This is a series of very short videos. Enjoy. Happy Birthday America. Thanks to Louise U. - VIDEOS

BREAKING: Congress Calls Bill Gates to Testify Under Oath — As Melinda Breaks Her Silence and the Pandemic Money Trail Widens by Sayer Ji - ARTICLE

Florida Senate Advances Bill Allowing Vaccine Manufacturers to Be Sued in State Court - awesome move by the DeSantis team - ARTICLE

Laken Riley’s Killer Back In Court With Lawyers Claiming He Didn’t Even Understand His Own Murder Trial - I cannot believe there is a lawyer low enough to take on this case…..well on second thought I am really not surprised. ARTICLE

